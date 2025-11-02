Did Offset punch a security guard? Rapper sued over alleged dispensary altercation

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 16: Rapper Offset attends Nouveau Bar & Grill Winter Wonderland Experience Holiday Toy Drive With Offset at Gateway Center Arena on December 16, 2024 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Rapper Offset has landed in legal crosshairs after a security guard at a Los Angeles cannabis store accused him of assault, as per TMZ (via allhiphop.com). The lawsuit was filed by an employee of MedMen LAX, who states that the artist allegedly punched the guard in an incident at the dispensary in March. The fact that the incident resurfaces now, several months later, is another twist to the controversial public image of the Migos member.

Offset faces fresh legal heat as a dispensary guard accuses him of assault, adding to the rapper’s ongoing divorce and tax troubles

The rapper is under renewed legal questioning as the security personnel of the dispensary Jim Sanchez filed a civil lawsuit against the rapper accusing him of becoming aggressive and punching him in the face when he requested to show some identification. The suit also claims that some of the members of the entourage of Offset also participated in the confrontation, which inflamed the situation even further and caused Sanchez injuries that needed medical treatment due to severe headaches and neck pain.

The initial story of the incident, which was first reported by TMZ, has generated conflicting reports, with those close to Offset asserting that the altercation had to start when Sanchez ran towards the rapper and sprayed him with mace, and Sanchez asserting that he was unnecessarily attacked. However, at this point, neither the representatives of Offset nor Sanchez have made any official comments on the lawsuit.

The legal fight follows a difficult period in the life of Offset, who is still in the process of a high-profile divorce against Cardi B after they separated in 2024 and faces an unresolved tax lawsuit with the IRS, which has allegedly stalled the completion of their divorce.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!