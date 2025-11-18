How many times was Johnny Knoxville married? All about Jackass star’s relationships as he ties the knot with Emily Ting

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: (L-R) Emily Ting and Johnny Knoxville attend the Red Carpet Premiere of Hulu's "Chad Powers" at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 25, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Johnny Knoxville has married costume designer Emily Ting. The actor and stunt performer announced the news in an Instagram post on Sunday, November 16.

"It seems I have had a lot of news lately but there is no news bigger than this," Knoxville wrote. "Today Emily and I got married and I’m the luckiest and happiest fella in the universe. Bucket is pretty happy [too] as you can see from the pictures. It was a small ceremony with family, friends, and THE best minister ever. Thank you John Waters we love you so. Ok I’m getting off Instagram now because it’s our wedding night😉, but I wanted everyone to know. Love to everybody, wahoooo!!!👰🏻‍♀🤵🏻💒❤❤❤."

The first picture featured the newlyweds posing with their dog, Bucket. The second one features Johnny’s friend and A Dirty Shame co-star John Waters, who officiated the ceremony.

Fans flooded the comment section with love for the newlyweds.

"That's wonderful congratulations to you both and bucket 🍾🎉❤️❤️" wrote on user.

"CONGRATULATIONS JOHNNY! Sooo happy for you!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" wrote another user.

"👏 Congratulations!!! You both look so happy! The pup looks happy too:)" wanother user commented.

Knoxville, who has been married twice before, sported a blue velvet suit with a bowtie and white loafers, while his wife wore a lavender minidress. Johnny was previously married to Melanie Lynn Cates from 1995 to 2009. The couple, who share daughter Madison, first separated in 2006. He later married his girlfriend Naomi Nelson in 2010, with whom he welcomed sons Rocko, 15 and Arlo, 14. They finalised their divorce in 2024.

Who Is Emily Ting?

Emily Ting on Instagram: “Kinda feels like it’s always Valentine’s Day with this guy ❤️” pic.twitter.com/jvmeUXFzqS — Johnny Knoxville Updates (@dailyknoxville) February 14, 2023

According to multiple outlets, Los Angeles-based costume designer Emily Ting has designed for 50 episodes of The Eric Andre Show, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, 2024's The Real Bros of Simi Valley: The Movie and has also worked on Knoxville's projects, including Jackass Forever and Jackass 4.5.

In July 2021, Ting posted a picture of Johnny being thrown off a bull, writing:

"I got to dress some awesome people in fun costumes to get very hurt. Truly my dream job. October 22. It’s gonna be good. More stills on the @jackass page. #jackassforever ❤️"

While the timeline of Knoxville and Ting's relationship is unclear, the actor has shared multiple pictures together on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my best friend and baby from the luckiest man in the universe!! I love you much and I am eternally grateful to share this life with you,” Knoxwell paid tribute to his wife on Instagram.

He shared another post earlier this August featuring a picture of Ting plucking hair out of his ear.

"Nothing screams love like non-judgmentally pulling the hair out of my big ol’ ears on a Sunday morning," Johnny wrote. "Not only that she thinks it’s fun!! ❤️ #lovemybaby #oneluckyguy."

Stay tuned for more updates.