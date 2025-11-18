How much did Larry Summers charge to speak? Speaker's profile explored as Harvard professor steps back from public commitments amid Epstein scandal

SUN VALLEY, IDAHO - JULY 09: Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers attends the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 9, 2025 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every year, some of the world's wealthiest and most powerful figures from the media, finance, technology, and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive week-long conference hosted by boutique investment bank Allen & Co. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Larry Summers, Bill Clinton's final Treasury secretary, has become involved in the Epstein scandal after several emails were released lately. On Monday, Summers said that he was "deeply ashamed" about his dynamics with the convicted sex offender. He even told CNN that he would pause all kinds of public engagements until the time being.

As far as Summers' public engagements are concerned, he charges anywhere between $50,000 and $75,000, according to Gotham Artists. Summers was born in Connecticut in November 1954. Summers, who is a well-known economist as well as an academic leader. In 1975, he earned his bachelor's degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Further, in 1982, he got his PhD in economics from Harvard University. Larry Summers also became the 71st Secretary of the Treasury. From 2001 to 2006, Summers also served as the president of Harvard University. He left the position after suggesting that men might perform better in sciences due to genetic differences, as compared to women.

Summers' bio further read,

"Summers returned to public service during the Obama administration as the Director of the National Economic Council, where he was a key figure in the response to the 2008 financial crisis."

The bio further read that he had received a number of awards too, including the John Bates Clark Medal and the Alan T. Waterman Award. He also is a member of the National Academy of Sciences.

"I take full responsibility for my misguided decision to continue communicating with Mr. Epstein," said Larry Summers about the Epstein files

As previously mentioned, Larry Summers issued an apology after his name was recovered from the emails exchanged with Epstein. Summers additionally said,

"I am deeply ashamed of my actions and recognize the pain they have caused. I take full responsibility for my misguided decision to continue communicating with Mr. Epstein."

He further said that he was going to rebuild trust with the people who had been extremely close to him. Last week, the emails were released by the House committee. According to reports by CNN, some messages suggested that Summers made some sexist remarks and even sought romantic advice from the convicted sex offender.

Elizabeth Warren too reacted to these revelations of the emails involving Summers' name. According to reports by CNN, Warren urged Harvard to cut ties with Summers amid the controversy. Warren further believed that Summers "cannot be trusted" with students given his past connection with Epstein.

Warren continued,

"For decades, Larry Summers has demonstrated his attraction to serving the wealthy and well-connected, but his willingness to cozy up to a convicted sex offender demonstrates monumentally bad judgment."

Harvard is yet to make a comment on the allegations and the controversy. The messages between Larry Summers and Epstein included them discussing political affairs as well as important political figures. They reportedly made comments on everything, starting from Iran's nuclear policy to discussing romantic endeavors.

On Wednesday, thousands of pages related to the Epstein files were revealed. In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty, and the exchanges between him and Larry Summers reportedly dated between 2013 and 2019.