South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone delay their new Kendrick Lamar–produced musical comedy movie again

The long-developing live-action comedy collaboration between Kendrick Lamar and the creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, has hit another scheduling snag. The untitled film is being produced in partnership with Lamar’s company PGLang and Parker and Stone’s Park County banner, and has been quietly in the works for several years. But Paramount Pictures has now confirmed that the film is once again being delayed, pulling it entirely from its previously announced March 20, 2026 release date.

Another delay for the untitled Kendrick Lamar and South Park collaboration

When unveiled in 2024, the untitled musical-comedy project by Lamar’s production group and South Park creators was positioned as a 2025 Independence Day release. Months later, it shifted to March 20, 2026. But unfortunately, Paramount has now removed it from the release calendar entirely.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, PGLang and Park County addressed the latest change in a joint statement, saying:

“It’s true — we’re moving (again). We’re working hard at finishing the movie.”

This kind of shift is unsurprising given how much all three collaborators have on their plates. Parker and Stone’s work on South Park, now well into its 28th season, continues to be a major priority for Comedy Central and Paramount. Simultaneously, Lamar is coming off a huge awards cycle, including nine new Grammy nominations for 2026 and continued acclaim following his Super Bowl halftime performance earlier in the year.

Everything we know so far about the upcoming comedy project

While firm details remain under wraps, the elements surrounding the movie help paint a general picture of what audiences might expect. The film is a collaboration between two companies, Park County and PGLang, that rarely choose traditional studio fare. The screenplay is written by Vernon Chatman, a longtime creative partner on South Park and the mind behind several cult surreal comedies.

The project remains positioned as a wholly original live-action film, something that aligns with Chatman’s off-kilter storytelling style and the directors’ penchant for unconventional comedy. At CinemaCon, Paramount CEO Brian Robbins described the screenplay as “one of the funniest and most original scripts we’ve ever read,” noting that the studio is eager to bring the film to audiences once production logistics stabilize.

Both Lamar and the South Park creators are used to delivering projects that rely on precision and distinctive voices. Lamar’s recent artistic output has kept him deeply in demand, and his touring schedule was a major factor in the first delay. Meanwhile, Parker and Stone’s ongoing work on South Park remains a flagship piece of content for Paramount, which continues to highlight its strong performance in earnings calls.

With the team confirming that they are actively working to finish the movie, the project remains one of the most intriguing collaborations on Paramount’s slate. Its indefinite delay appears less like a setback and more like a recalibration, one that ensures the final product matches the combined creative forces behind it.

Until a new date surfaces, audiences will simply have to wait as the creative teams continue shaping this unconventional and closely guarded comedy.