South Park’s new Halloween episode causes a stir as Trump and the White House take centre stage in explosive storyline

A scene from South Park Halloween special episode. (Image via X/@SouthPark)

The Halloween special episode of South Park's season 28 will once again feature President Donald Trump at the center of the narrative, focusing on his controversial decision to demolish the East Wing of the White House and build a new ballroom on the site. The second installment of the ongoing season, titled “The Woman in the Hat,” will also deviate from its usual release schedule to premiere on Friday evening.

According to the official logline from Comedy Central, the episode will follow the White House as it contends with “a disruptive spirit from the east wing,” while Satan becomes concerned that South Park itself is turning “too political.” A preview image shows President Trump and Satan, with whom he is in an in-show relationship, overseeing the demolition of the White House. Another teaser clip features Trump administration members, such as Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller, appearing to be tormented by a ghostly presence.

The special episode of South Park will air on October 31, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, replacing the show’s usual Wednesday time slot. The episode’s release was shifted a day before its planned premiere, with the network subsequently deleting social media posts that mentioned the earlier date. Following this special broadcast, Season 28 will resume its regular Wednesday schedule, with upcoming episodes set to air on November 12, November 26 and December 10.

Everything about Trump's recent remodeling of the White House

As of October 24, 2025, the East Wing of the White House has been completely demolished to make way for a new $300 million ballroom commissioned by Donald Trump, despite his earlier pledge that no existing structures would be removed. The rapid demolition and images of debris surrounding the presidential residence have sparked widespread backlash from former White House officials and historians, who criticized the destruction as disrespectful to the building’s heritage. In response, the Trump administration has dismissed the public outcry as “manufactured outrage.”

The East Wing of the White House, originally built in 1902 under Theodore Roosevelt and expanded by Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1942 to conceal an underground bunker, historically served as the base for the First Lady and her staff, as well as home to the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden. Recently, President Donald Trump ordered the demolition of the building to construct a new $300 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom, nearly twice the size of the main White House. The ballroom is privately funded by tech giants such as Apple, Amazon, Meta, and Google, along with defense firms like Lockheed Martin.

The move, made without approval from the National Capital Planning Commission, has sparked criticism from historians and preservationists who likened the act to “defacing a masterpiece.” Supporters, however, argue that the East Wing was outdated and in need of renovation. Trump claims the ballroom will serve as a grand new venue for large events.

How to watch South Park Halloween special episode 2025?

Peter Thiel knows about the Antichrist and is here to talk about it!



The newest episode of South Park is now streaming on Paramount+. pic.twitter.com/NwlYHmSsWB — South Park (@SouthPark) October 17, 2025

South Park airs on Comedy Central, with new episodes becoming available for streaming the following day on Paramount+. While the ongoing season 28 airs weekly on Wednesdays on television, the Halloween special episode will air on the holiday itself, Friday, October 31, 2025.

In the U.S., Paramount+ offers two main subscription tiers:

Essential plan at $7.99/month (or about $59.99/year) includes ads and access to 40,000+ episodes and movies, live sports and streaming on up to three devices.

The Premium plan is $12.99/month (or about $119.99/year). It features an ad-free experience (excluding live TV), full access to the SHOWTIME library, live CBS streaming, mobile downloads, and the same multi-device allowance.

Check in for more news and updates from the world of films and television.