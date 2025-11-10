Complete cast breakdown of St. Denis Medical season 2: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

St. Denis Medical season 2 is airing on NBC [Image © NBC/Universal Studios]

NBC returned with its hit mockumentary sitcom, St. Denis Medical, season 2 on November 3, 2025. The hilarious take on the predicament of medical professionals and medical situations had its first season in November 2024. The renewal for a second season was announced in January 2025. With an 81% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the show gained popularity and two nominations for the Critics’ Choice Television Awards.

Fans of the NBC show already know that the premise of the plot is the daily functioning of the overworked and underpaid staff of St. Denis Regional Medical Centre. They try to keep their sanity intact as they treat patients with, sometimes unusual, ailments and issues. The current season promises to continue with the side-splitting plot as per the trailer video.

The central cast includes Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Mekki Leeper, Josh Lawson and many more. The show gets guest actors to play brief yet significant roles. St. Denis Medical season 2 is likely to invite Ariana Madix, Draymond Green, Kristen Schaal, Jeremiah Brown and many more notable actors in guest roles.

St. Denis Medical season 2: Central Characters and their actors

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Joyce

Wendi Joyce is the executive director of St. Denis Medical. She is both wild and ambitious. Wendi is an improve artist and an actor known for her comic roles. She rose to fame for her role in ABC’s The Goldbergs. Some of her other television projects include Launchpad, Schooled, Rules of Engagement, Lovespring International, and Reno 911! Series and many more.

She lent her voice for The Looney Tunes Show, Bob’s Burgers, American Dad!, Big City Greens, M.O.D.O.K., Crossing Swords, Grimsburg and more. Some of her noteworthy movie projects include Bridesmaids, Cook Off!, Bewitched, Closing Escrow, Douchebag, What to Expect When You’re Expecting, The Single Moms Club, Blended, The Breakup Girl, Goosebumps 2, What Men Want and many more.

Allison Tolman as Alex

Alex will be seen once again as the empathetic supervising nurse on St. Denis Medical season 2. However, she is a workaholic and will likely drive her subordinates as well. Actor Tolman is famous for playing Molly Solverson on FX’s Fargo.

The Emmy and Golden Globe nominee has worked in many television projects, including Emergence, Gaslit, Why Women Kill, Good Girls, Downward Dog, Mosaic, Mad Dogs, Sordid Lives: The Series and many more. Tolman’s movies include The Last Shift, The Sisters Brothers, Family, The House, Killing Gunther, Barracuda, The Gift, Krampus, Addicted to Fresno and more.

Josh Lawson as Dr. Bruce

Dr. Bruce is a trauma surgeon. However, he poses a boastful attitude and demands praise. Australian actor Lawson completed his training at the National Institute of Dramatic Art and learnt improvisation techniques in LA. Some of his notable projects include Blue Heelers, Sea Patrol, Thank God You’re Here, The Librarians, Wilfred, Romantically Challenged, Spaced, House of Lies, The Campaign, The Eleven O’Clock and more.

David Alan Grier as Dr. Ron

Ron is an emergency physician. He will continue to play the cryptic yet comically clear doctor in the ongoing season. Comedian-actor David Grier started his career in the Broadway musical and received accolades for his performances. He dabbled with stage and screen simultaneously. Some of his notable projects include In Living Color, Martin, Streamers, A Soldier’s Story, Boomerang, Jumanji, The Color Purple, and more.

His television stint involved The Carmichael Show, DAG, Life with Bonnie, Damon, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Chocolate News, The Wiz Live! and more. The Tony nominee also received recognition for his Broadway performances on A Soldier’s Play, The First, Porgy and Bess, Race, Dreamgirls and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

Kaliko Kauahi as Val

Kaliko’s Val is presented as a prudish veteran. She is the surly nurse administrator that others at the hospital must reckon with on St. Denis Medical season 2. Kaliko is a Hawaiian actor who started acting in her late 20s. She started with small roles on television and in movies. She has appeared in many shows, from Chuck and Modern Family to Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Some other shows include Superstore, Raven’s Home, Parks and Recreation and more. Kaliko has also worked in four movies.

Mekki Leeper as Matt

Matt is a fresh hire as a nurse. He is from a religious community, which is reflected in his demeanor. Moroccan-American actor Mekki is also a writer and a stand-up comedian. The 31-year-old has received an Emmy nomination for his comic writing. His acting projects include The Sex Lives of College Girls, Jury Duty, Two Joysticks and a Couch and a few more.

Kahyun Kim as Serena

Kim’s Serena on St. Denis Medical season 2 is a travel nurse who is self-assured and a little reckless. Kim is an actor with South Korean origins. Some of the projects involving Kim include Hit, This is Us, Hey Brother, Obituaries, Austin and Ally, Freaky Friday, Zombies: The Re-Animated Series, American Gods, Cocaine Bear, Fire Island, The K-Town Killer and many more.

St. Denis Medical season 2: Recurring and guest cast

Kyle Bornheimer as Alex’s husband, Tim

Bornheimer is an actor-comedian with credits in Worst Week, Casual, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Playing House, Worst week, Romantically Challenged, Breaking Bad, You Again, She’s Out of My League, Bachelorette and more.

Stephen Schneider as hospital’s chaplain, Chaplain Steve

Actor Schneider is also a writer and entrepreneur. Some of his previous acting credits include Broad City, The Righteous Gemstones, You’re the Worst, Imaginary Mary, 2012: Supernova, Bumblebee, Save Me, Best Friends Forever, Best Foot Forward, Lucifer, Players, Chasing Life and many more.

Ariana Madix as Dr. Emerson

St. Denis Medical season 2 will have Madix in the guest role of visiting doctor Emerson. Madix, who is a television personality, is a TV host and a businesswoman. Her on-screen credits include Vanderpump Rules, Love Island USA, Dancing with the Stars, Killer Eye: Halloween Haunt, Buying Back My Daughter, Tilt-A-World, CollegeHumor Originals and many more.

Draymond Green as patient

St. Denis Medical season 2 will likely find Green playing a lightning hit patient. Incidentally, Draymond Jamal Green is a professional basketball player. A four-time NBA champion, Green plays in a power forward position. He plays for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.

As per NBC Insider and the show’s trailers, St. Denis Medical season 2 may have many more guests appearing in the show. That includes Kristen Schaal of Bob’s Burgers fame. Schaal is slated to play Ashley, a sci-fi enthusiast. Moreover, Hacks star Lauren Weedman will play a nurse who has come out of retirement.

Standup comedian Frankie Quinones will likely play Leslie, a security guard. Lauren Lapkus and Tim Baltz’s guest role may be of an expecting couple. Lauren is a podcaster, comedian and improviser, while Baltz is known for his role in Righteous Gemstones. Jeremiah Brent of Love Island season 7 fame may appear as Jeff, an Ultimate Frisbee player, visiting his roommate, who is admitted to St. Denis.

Catch the upcoming episodes of St. Denis Medical season 2 as they drop every Monday on NBC, streaming on Peacock the next day.