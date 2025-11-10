Palm Royale Season 2: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Palm Royale seaason 2 is all set to release this november

Apple TV+ just released some great news for all the Palm Royale fans. Season 2 of Palm Royale is all set to premiere this November, bringing back the glamorous lives of the filthy rich Palm Beach high society. Set in the late 1960s, the show revolves around the twisted elite power struggles and what an enormous amount of wealth looks like and how it distinguishes people on the basis of their social status, merged with comedy.

The show is created by Abe Sylvia and stars the popular Kristen Wiig as Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons, a woman who makes desperate attempts to fit in high society and wishes to be included in the “IT circle” of Palm Beach. Season 2 picks up right after the explosive meltdown of Maxine in the final episode, which led to many revelations. Season 1 ended with a cliffhanger, and the new season is here to provide all the answers to some unresolved plot twists. Palm Royale Season 2 will release on November 12, 2025.

Palm Royale Season 2 - Release date and where to watch



The second season of Palm Royale is all set to premiere on Wednesday, November 12, 202,5, exclusively on Apple TV+. This season will follow a weekly release method, with each new episode releasing every Wednesday. The season consists of a total of 10 episodes and will continue releasing episodes until 14 January 2026. Viewers globally can watch the show only through an Apple TV+ subscription.

Palm Royale Season 2 - What to Expect



This season is full of new twists and turns. Viewers can expect sharper narratives, a more competitive atmosphere, and some ambiguous decisions. In the trailer, Maxine is seen pushing all limits to attain power. Many darker secrets are on the verge of revelation. The politics, some risky scandals, and more aggressive rivalry between the elite of 1969 Palm Beach will be revealed in Season 2. The fashion is on point and looks very lavish, and also, each character is seen facing personal consequences.



Palm Royale Season 2 - Cast and Characters

Palm Royale brings back the exclusive and very impressive ensemble food for yet another season. The cast is led by Kristen Wiig as Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons, the outsider who surpasses all limits to attain power and status in the high society of Palm Beach, alongside Laura Dern as Linda Shaw, while Allison Janney plays Evelyn Rollins, and Carol Burnett returns as Norma Dellacorte, alongside Ricky Martin as Robert Diaz. Season 2 also has new characters such as Patti LuPone and John Stamos, who expand the world with new conflicts, alliances, and bring more complexities to the elite world of Palm Beach.

Catch up with Palm Royale Season 2 on November 12, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Stay tuned for further updates!