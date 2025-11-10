The mysterious anti-tail of 3I/Atlas baffles astronomers — new study reveals complex jet-like structures

Image: NASA, ESA, David Jewitt (UCLA); Image Processing: Joseph DePasquale (STScI)

​Astronomers studying the interstellar comet 3I/Atlas have found something unusual. The comet appears to have a strange anti-tail and several jet-like streams of gas and dust. These new details were shared in a study by Harvard scientist Avi Loeb, who said the comet looks more complex than expected.

A rare visitor from another star system

3I/Atlas is not like normal comets in our Solar System. It came from outside our Solar System, making it an interstellar visitor. This is only the third time scientists have seen such an object — after ‘Oumuamua in 2017 and 2I/Borisov in 2019.

Since it doesn’t orbit the Sun, 3I/Atlas is just passing through before heading back into deep space. That’s why astronomers are watching it closely to learn as much as they can.

Over the past few months, the comet has shown strange changes in brightness and colour. Now, its unusual anti-tail has made scientists even more curious.

What is an anti-tail

Normally, a comet’s tail points away from the Sun. It forms when the Sun’s heat pushes gas and dust away from the comet’s surface.

But sometimes, a comet can look like it has a tail pointing toward the Sun. This is called an anti-tail. It’s usually just a visual effect, caused by the way sunlight hits the comet and how we see it from Earth.

However, in the case of 3I/Atlas, the anti-tail looks much stronger and more detailed than usual. Scientists think it might be caused by powerful jets of gas and dust coming from the comet’s surface as it spins.

Unusual jet patterns spotted

The new study found that 3I/Atlas has more than one jet. These jets shoot gas and dust into space in different directions.

Scientists believe the uneven heating from the Sun makes some parts of the comet release more material than others. As it rotates, these jets create long, visible streams that stretch far into space.

Avi Loeb said the jets look like large structures, showing that the comet is releasing material in a very organised way — not randomly, as most comets do.

Why this discovery matters

This discovery helps scientists understand how interstellar comets behave. By comparing 3I/Atlas to comets that formed in our Solar System, researchers can learn more about how planets and stars form in other parts of the galaxy.

The anti-tail and jet patterns of 3I/Atlas show that not all comets behave the same way. It also shows how much there is still to learn about space and the objects that travel through it.

What’s next for 3I/Atlas

Astronomers will keep watching 3I/Atlas until it fades from view. They will study its shape, colour, and brightness to find out more about its surface and how it reacts to sunlight.

Even if the anti-tail turns out to be a visual effect, it has already taught scientists more about how dust and gas behave in space.

For now, 3I/Atlas continues its journey through the Solar System — a rare reminder of how mysterious interstellar visitors can be, and how much more we have to discover about the universe.