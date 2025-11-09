After weeks out of sight, comet 3I/Atlas reemerges for viewing — here’s what astronomers are noticing now

​After staying hidden behind the Sun for several weeks, comet 3I/Atlas is visible again. Astronomers around the world are now watching it closely to see how it has changed after going so close to the Sun’s heat.

A rare visitor from outside our Solar System

Comet 3I/Atlas is not like most other comets. It came from outside our Solar System, making it only the third interstellar object ever found. The first two were ‘Oumuamua in 2017 and 2I/Borisov in 2019.

These kinds of objects are important for scientists because they come from other star systems. Studying them helps researchers learn about materials and space conditions that don’t exist near Earth.

Scientists first spotted 3I/Atlas earlier this year when they noticed it was moving unusually fast and following a strange orbit. These signs showed that it came from another star system and was only passing through, not orbiting the Sun like other comets.

Hidden behind the Sun

For the past few weeks, 3I/Atlas was too close to the Sun to be seen from Earth. The sunlight made it impossible for telescopes to take clear pictures. Astronomers had to wait until it moved farther away before they could see it again.

Now that it has passed the Sun, 3I/Atlas is visible again in the sky. Telescopes are tracking its brightness, color, and shape to see what has changed. Many scientists were not sure if the comet would survive such strong heat, as many comets break apart when they go too close to the Sun.

But early observations show that 3I/Atlas has survived and seems to be in one piece.

What scientists are seeing now

The new images show that 3I/Atlas has become a little brighter. It may have released more dust and gas when it was heated near the Sun. Some astronomers also noticed a slight change in color, which could mean that new material from beneath its surface is now visible.

The comet’s tail, which is made of dust and gas, also looks a bit different. Experts say this could be caused by solar winds, which can push the particles and change the way the tail looks.

Scientists say these changes are normal for comets, especially those that pass close to a star. Every new image helps them understand how such objects behave when they enter a new solar system.

Why its return matters

The reappearance of 3I/Atlas is important because it gives astronomers another chance to study a visitor from beyond our Solar System. Since the comet came from another star system, it might carry chemical clues about how planets and stars form elsewhere in the galaxy.

Space agencies and observatories are now collecting as much data as possible before it becomes too faint to see again. They are studying its composition, brightness, and movement to learn what it’s made of and how it compares to comets in our Solar System.

This could help scientists understand how interstellar objects travel between stars and how often they pass near Earth without being noticed.

What’s next

3I/Atlas will keep moving through space for the next few weeks before becoming too dim to track. During this time, scientists will continue observing it using both ground telescopes and space observatories.

Even though its exact origin is still being studied, 3I/Atlas surviving its close pass to the Sun means researchers can now gather more data about it. Each new observation helps them learn more about interstellar comets and how they react to the Sun’s heat.

For now, 3I/Atlas remains under close observation as it travels farther away, giving scientists a rare look at a visitor from beyond our Solar System.