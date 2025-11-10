Shock twist as Love Island Australia’s Yana saves ex Kye in explosive recoupling

Love Island Australia host Sophie Monk (Image via Getty)

Tensions escalated in the Love Island Australia villa, but for one islander, it was too much to bear.

Yana broke down in tears when she saw her ex-partner, Kye, explore his connection with Lacey to the point that she considered going home.

But at the recoupling ceremony, Yana made a shocking decision that caught everyone off guard.

As the couples paired up, Yana, Cooper, and Kye were the only ones standing without a partner. Whoever Yana chose would survive the elimination, whereas the other would be dumped.

Contrary to everyone’s expectations, Yana chose to save Kye, leaving him surprised. He expressed that he was “gobsmacked” and “speechless” to be safe and sitting next to Yana.

However, for Yana, it was not an easy decision. She broke down in tears before announcing her answer, leaving viewers wondering how exes reuniting would affect their dynamic and those with the other islanders.

The unexpected turn of events left the girls questioning the future, as Gabby wondered how it would play out for Lacey.

According to her, it was “not a good sign” to see exes sharing the same bed.

Love Island Australia: Yana chooses Kye to give him a chance to explore his connections in the villa







In one segment of the Love Island Australia episode, Yana was shown crying and confiding in Connor that it was “weird” to see Kye with someone else, especially since it was his birthday.

She admitted that memories of the time when they were together were coming back and making her emotional.



“I just wanna go home. Be in my bed with my friends,” she added.



The Love Island Australia alum shared that she felt “two emotions” for Kye and Lacey. While on one hand, she was happy for them, on the other, she felt disappointed to see her best friend pursuing her ex.

Yana admitted it was making her go “bat s**t crazy.”

Despite the feelings of uncertainty, Yana chose to save Kye when the time came at the Recoupling Ceremony.

When host Sophie Monk asked Yana to make her choice, she said she could not and broke down in tears.

After mustering her courage, the female islander stated:



“I would like to couple up with this boy because I think he has really gotten along with everyone in this villa already.”



Yana added that she thought “this boy” was able to make “genuine connections” during his time in the villa.

Consequently, she wanted to give him another shot at getting a connection with someone.



“So, the boy I would like to couple up with tonight is Kye,” she announced.



While reflecting on Yana’s decision, Kye stated that he was “stoked” to be chosen by her since he never anticipated her picking him.

He appreciated her for allowing him another chance despite not getting along with her when he first entered the Love Island Australia villa.

While speaking to the cameras, Kye confessed that he did not know if he was worthy of being saved by Yana.



“It’s made me look at her in a different way,” he said, admitting that he felt guilty.



Meanwhile, Gabby feared for Lacey, believing her relationship could be in danger, with two old flames recoupling.

Consequently, at the end of the recoupling ceremony, the new couples were Lacey and Mateo, Tamara and Mick, Yana and Kye, Isabel and Connor, Sharn and Ross, and Gabby and Jotham.

Stay tuned for more updates.