Drama unfolds as exes Yana and Kye confront cheating allegations on Love Island Australia

Love Island Australia 2025’s latest episode, which aired on November 3, saw the villa’s dynamics change after Yana found herself in front of Kye, the villa’s latest bombshell and her ex-boyfriend.

It all began when Gabby received a text, inviting her to a date with a “hot new bombshell.” While she hoped the newcomer would be a “confident bad boy,” Kye did not disappoint.

The duo got to know each other, and Gabby filled him in on everything that had happened in the villa thus far, including bombshell Mick’s latest pairing with someone named Yana.

As soon as Kye heard the name, he became alert and started questioning Gabby about who Yana was. Unfortunately, the picture Gabby painted was of Kye’s “toxic” ex-partner, Yana.

With that, the male islander realized what was in store for him, as he declared, “S**t is about to hit the fan.”

While Kye had figured out who he was going to face back at the villa, Yana was unaware. As soon as she saw Gabby entering holding Kye’s hand, she was stunned.

Yana eventually revealed that Kye was his ex-boyfriend, particularly the one who cheated on her.

The other islanders chimed in, trying to get to the bottom of how Yana and Kye’s relationship ended.

Ultimately, as stories were told, it appeared that both Kye and Yana had participated in some form of cheating.

Love Island Australia’s Yana confronts Kye over claims he never loved her during their 18-month relationship







Moments after Kye’s arrival, the girls sat down with him to understand what the cheating allegations against him were.

Yana, who was also part of the conversation, interjected that it ended because she sent screenshots of “the s**t” he had been doing.

Kye refused to take the accusation, claiming she had been the cheater the whole time. After some back and forth, the other islanders realized that there was some degree of emotional cheating on both ends.

Yana accused Kye of being unable to handle boys sliding into her DMs and her growing social media fame.

Kye snapped back at her, saying it was not normal to receive messages from men while being in a relationship.

Consequently, when asked, he confessed that he could not fall in love with Yana during their one-and-a-half-year relationship, citing a lack of trust as his main reason.

The male Love Island Australia contestant admitted that he messaged other girls to get even with Yana when they “were on a break.”

Later in the episode, Yana questioned Kye about whether he actually did not love her when they were together.

Kye dismissed her concern, saying he said that in the heat of the moment as he was getting “grilled” by their co-stars.



“Of course, I loved you,” he assured her, saying they should have been allowed to speak among themselves first.



The duo continued to argue about who was more at fault for their relationship’s demise, with Kye saying:



“It was tit for tat, Yana. You can’t go and just blame it all on me. Like, at the end of the day, I’ve said to all of them that we both did the same thing.”



After a while, he asked her about her connection in the villa, to which she told him about Mick, saying he reminded her of him.

However, Kye refused to accept that he could be similar to him. He then teased Yana by calling her a “pigeon.”



“Kye calling me pigeon is making me like get flashbacks when we were together. That’s what it’s making me do. Like, it’s making me feel the way I felt when we were together, and it’s pissing me off because it’s literally our first chat in here, why am I already getting feelings?” Yana said in a confessional.



The Love Island Australia star admitted that she hated the feeling.

Stay tuned for more updates.