Who’s been sent home from the Love Island Australia 2025 Villa?

Bailey (Image Via Instagram/@baileymcgarrell)

The most haunting words for any Islander to hear on Love Island would always be



“ Islanders gather round the firepit!”



During the Love Island season 7, Islanders finally experienced these ominous words and a couple had to finally bid adieu.

At the start of each season, the villa is full of laughter and happiness.

The audience witnesses many new relationships and friendships blossoming and when they all feel that things are settling down in the Villa, host Sophia Monk takes over.

With somebody leaving the Love Island, a lot of emotional farewells and shocking confessions come to core.

This season’s first couple to be dumped out of Love Island are Zac and Bailey.

Love Island Australia season 7: Zac and Bailey exited the show during episode 4







During episode 1, there were no eliminations, but the audience got the first look at this season’s couples formed based on the singles' initial impressions of each other.

In episode two, the audience again saw no eliminations yet but witnessed a breakup, which implied the start of the drama within the villa.

During episode 2 of Love Island Australia 2025, Zac broke up with model Bailey after she confessed that she does not want to have kids.

Episode 3 again did not scare the audience with an elimination, but they saw the entry of the first bombshell or bomb bloke, Mike.



Mike’s entry made many islanders interested in him, one of them being Yana.

It was during episode 4 that viewers finally saw the first eliminations of the season and they were none other than Zac and Bailey.

Zac and Bailey became the first couple to be ousted from the show.

In a shocking twist, it was revealed that with the entry of two bombshells in the villa, in place of one, two islanders will go back home.

The duo were voted out after they failed to recouple again in the villa.

One of the rules of the game is that contestants pick their love interest in the fire pit.

And contestants who find themselves single during the recoupling ceremony have to pack their bags and go home.

Zac and Bailey coupled up initially on the show.

Zac made history on the show by being the first Olympian to enter the villa.

He has made history by winning three Olympic bronze medals for swimming at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Olympians hoped to find someone who could “have a laugh” and who does not take herself too seriously.

Bailey, on the other hand, is a Canadian model who admits to being “obsessed with Australian men”

The couple had a great start on the show, but after some time, Zac called off their relationship after Bailey shared that she did not want to have kids in the future.

This news was not taken by Zac Lighty, which made him bid adieu to their relationship.

The breakup was shocking and hurtful for Bailey, who had no idea about Zac's feelings, but he chose to confide in Gabby instead of her.



She remarked:



“My jaw just dropped to the floor. To hear it so casually from Gabby, I felt a little bit betrayed."



After breaking things with each other, Zac tried to court Sharn, who initially seemed to be interested in him, but she chose to focus on her partner Ross instead.

Bailey, too, tried to move on with bombshell Mick, but the latter was interested in Yana instead.

During the exit interview, Bailey and Zac confessed that they had no regrets about their time on Love Island Australia.

Bailey, however, expressed her disappointment by stating:



“It feels really disappointing. I feel ﻿like both of us deserve to be in here."



Stay tuned for more such updates.