The best G-Rated holiday movies for kids to make this Christmas more magical

The holiday season is the time for family to get together and engage in fun activities, which includes watching Christmas movies. Oftentimes, it becomes difficult for new parents to pick out the perfect movie to watch with their kids on such an occasion.

G-rated movies play an important role in this holiday tradition, offering stories free from violence or mature themes and focusing instead on kindness, friendship, imagination, and festive cheer.

From animated classics filled with catchy songs to heartwarming tales about generosity, belief, and togetherness, these films help create shared moments that children and parents can enjoy together.

In this list, we highlight some of the best G-rated Christmas movies for children, perfect for cozy nights, family gatherings, and holiday breaks.

These selections are widely recognized for their family-friendly content, festive spirit, and lasting popularity, making them ideal additions to any Christmas watchlist.

List of G-Rated movies that families can enjoy during Christmas

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964) is a beloved stop-motion Christmas special written by Romeo Muller and directed by Larry Roemer.

It follows Rudolph, a young reindeer ostracized for his glowing red nose, who befriends Hermey the aspiring dentist elf and Yukon Cornelius the prospector.

Together they encounter the Abominable Snowman and the Island of Misfit Toys, ultimately returning to help Santa save Christmas when Rudolph’s luminous nose guides the sleigh through a foggy night.

The timeless tale celebrates acceptance, courage, and the value of being different.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

A Charlie Brown Christmas was written by Charles M. Schulz and directed by Bill Melendez for television in 1965.

The animated special follows Charlie Brown, who feels sad amid the holiday’s commercial hype and is tasked with directing the school Christmas play. Despite his friends’ mockery over choosing a small, scrawny tree, Charlie Brown learns the true meaning of Christmas with the help of Linus, who recites the nativity story, teaching everyone about warmth, friendship, and the spirit of the season.

Mickey’s Christmas Carol.

Santa Claus the Movie

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985) was written by David Newman and Leslie Newman and directed by Jeannot Szwarc.

The film tells the origin story of Santa Claus, following kind-hearted woodcutter Claus and his wife Anya as they bring joy to children and are magically transformed into immortal gift-givers at the North Pole.

As Santa’s legend grows, he must stop greedy toy tycoon B.Z. from exploiting Christmas for profit, ultimately reaffirming the holiday’s spirit of generosity, wonder, and goodwill.

Muppets Christmas Carol

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) was written by Jerry Juhl and directed by Brian Henson.

The film retells Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol with Michael Caine as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, surrounded by the Muppets as familiar characters.

Guided by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come, Scrooge revisits his life, learns compassion, and embraces generosity, discovering the true meaning of Christmas through humor, music, and heartfelt lessons.

Miracle of 34th Street

Miracle on 34th Street (1947) was written and directed by George Seaton, based on a story by Valentine Davies.

The film centers on Kris Kringle, a kind elderly man hired to play Santa Claus at Macy’s, who insists he is the real Santa.

When his claims land him in court, a young lawyer and a skeptical mother must prove Kris’s sanity—and restore faith in Christmas magic.

The heartwarming story celebrates belief, kindness, and the joy of the holiday season.

The Santa Clause trilogy

The Santa Clause trilogy includes The Santa Clause (1994), written by Leo Benvenuti & Steve Rudnick and directed by John Pasquin; The Santa Clause 2 (2002), written by Don Rhymer, Cinco Paul & Ken Daurio and directed by Michael Lembeck; and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006), written by Ed Decter & John J. Strauss and directed by Michael Lembeck.

The films follow Scott Calvin, an ordinary man who accidentally becomes Santa, struggles to keep Christmas alive, faces the “Mrs. Clause,” and ultimately battles Jack Frost to protect the North Pole and his family.

Mickey’s Once upon a Christmas

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (1999) was written by Eddie Guzelian, Bob Kline, Temple Mathews, and Alex Mann, and directed by Jun Falkenstein, Bradley Raymond, and Pierre Coffin.

The animated anthology features three heartwarming holiday stories starring Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and their families, each exploring themes of generosity, belief, and togetherness.

Through snowy adventures, sibling lessons, and heartfelt wishes, the film celebrates the true spirit of Christmas with classic Disney charm.

The Polar Express

The Polar Express (2004) was written by Robert Zemeckis and William Broyles Jr. and directed by Robert Zemeckis, based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg.

The animated film follows a young boy who boards a magical train on Christmas Eve bound for the North Pole. During the journey, he experiences wonder, doubt, and friendship, ultimately learning to believe in the spirit of Christmas as he meets Santa Claus himself.

Nativity

Nativity! (2009) was written by Debbie Isitt and directed by Debbie Isitt.

The family comedy follows Paul Maddens, a primary school teacher tasked with directing his school’s nativity play.

Facing competition from a rival school, a group of enthusiastic children, and a visiting Hollywood producer, Paul strives to create a memorable performance.

Through humor, mishaps, and heartfelt moments, the film celebrates teamwork, creativity, and the true joy and spirit of Christmas.

Arthur Christmas

Arthur Christmas (2011) was written by Sarah Smith, Peter Baynham, and Barry Cook and directed by Sarah Smith.

The animated film follows Arthur, Santa’s clumsy but good-hearted son, who discovers one child has been accidentally missed on Christmas Eve.

Determined to deliver the final gift, Arthur embarks on a high-tech, fast-paced adventure across the globe, proving that the spirit of Christmas lies in care, love, and personal attention.

The Grinch

The Grinch (2018) was written by Michael LeSieur and directed by Yarrow Cheney and Scott Mosier.

The animated film follows the mischievous Grinch, who lives atop Mount Crumpit and despises Christmas.

Determined to steal the holiday from the cheerful citizens of Whoville, he devises a plan that leads to unexpected friendship and understanding, ultimately discovering the true meaning of Christmas through kindness, community, and heart.

Noelle

Noelle (2019) was written by Marc Lawrence and directed by Marc Lawrence.

The film follows Noelle Kringle, Santa Claus’s spirited daughter, who must take over the family legacy when her brother Nick, the next Santa, goes missing just before Christmas.

Embarking on a journey to find him, Noelle discovers her own strengths, embracing responsibility, spreading holiday cheer, and learning the true meaning of Christmas along the way.

