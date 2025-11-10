Sister Wives' Janelle Brown explains while daughter Madison Brush went no contact with Kody Brown for years

Sister Wives (Image via TLC)

Sister Wives alum Janelle Brown has recently opened up about daughter Madison Brush’s strained relationship with Kody Brown. In an episode of Sister Wives, Janelle explained how Madison's reluctance to share big news comes from " perceived lack of interest" from her father, specifically regarding her children.

However, Kody was seen telling Robyn that Kody claimed that Madison was the one who decided to maintain a no-contact boundary. Janelle further revealed that Madison has not even told Kody when she is due to give birth.

“No, Maddie doesn't really even tell him that she's pregnant."

Sister Wives alum Madison Brush on her strained relationship with Kody Brown

Madison Brush had earlier opened up about her decision to maintain no contact with her father and how this decision stemmed from Kody’s insistence on calling "all the shots in their relationship." In a conversation on The Authentic Society podcast, Madison said,

“He doesn’t have any respect for boundaries and you have to play by his rules, and I just don’t care to do that. I always get messages from people who are like, 'You should just forgive your dad [and] respect him, And I'm like, 'I don't think you know what you're talking about because your experience with your dad could be very different than my experience with my dad."

As she called herself a "straight shooter", Madison further revealed that Kody Brown would not be quite pleased with her honesty.

“You ask me a question, I’m going to tell you what I think," she noted. "And he would get very angry when I would be like, 'I don’t know why you’re surprised here.' And so that was one of the reasons that I went no contact because it was like, he didn’t like a mirror being held up. There was a lot of anger and he’d be like, ‘That’s not true!’ and I’m like, 'It is true. I know this firsthand.'"

During the new season premiere in September, Madison has shown a willingness to listen to Kody's stance as well. She said,

"You want reconciliation. I know I played a part and I’m angry because I’m still trying to learn to not be disappointed. As part of that, she continued, "I’m still learning how to just see him for who he is. I’m trying to understand that maybe he didn’t know how to show up. He might be hurting."

Janelle Brown shares an update on her new NC residence

Sister Wives alum Janelle Brown recently shared an update on the construction of her new North Carolina house. The television personality recently took to social media and shared a little glimpse of her “new driveway and recently poured concrete footings.” Janelle's new residence will be across from her daughter Maddie and son-in-law Caleb Brush's home. The family will also honour

Janelle's late son, Garrison. He passed away by suicide last year. While talking about the new home, Janelle wrote,

“In a lot of ways, it feels like my first true home. Houses I have owned before were bought often because it was what worked for my big chaotic family. Often reflecting not what I chose or wanted but what worked.”

