The Braxtons season 2 episode 4 recap: Sisters clash intensifies as Tamar opens up about the cease and desist issue and Toni fights back

Singer Toni Braxton performs onstage at State Farm Arena on March 09, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia (Image via Getty)

The fourth episode of The Braxtons Season 2, which aired on October 31, 2025, centered on a heated family discussion after Tamar Braxton revisited the cease and desist letter concerning her niece, Ashley.

Tamar confronted her sisters, questioning who disclosed her address to the lawyer involved in the issue. The situation intensified as Toni Braxton defended herself, while Trina and Towanda became drawn into the argument.

What began as a conversation about family matters evolved into a broader conflict about trust, finances, and personal boundaries, exposing deeper tensions among the sisters that continued to unfold throughout the episode.

Episode 4 highlights on The Braxtons Season 2

Tamar confronts Toni over the cease and desist letter

Tamar opened the discussion by confronting Toni about what she described as her sister’s lack of support during the issue involving Toni’s lawyer friend.

Toni immediately responded with a strong warning, telling Tamar not to challenge her. In her confessional, Toni explained that she believed the gathering was intended to discuss support for their mother after her heart surgery.

“It seems like Tamar came here fully prepared to attack us and accuse us of being behind this cease and desist letter,” she said.

The letter involved their niece, Ashley, who had posted videos about family issues. Toni said she did not believe it was intended as an "attack" on Tamar.

Tamar questioned who provided her address to the attorney, while Trina explained that it was handled through legal channels.

Tamar maintained that her address was not in the document and stressed that her concern was her “child.”

Tamar raises security concerns and questions Towanda

Tamar expressed frustration, explaining that someone came to her building with her name, raising concerns about her privacy.

When Trina asked if someone had gone to her door, Tamar replied, calling it “how she go.”

In her confessional, Tamar said,

“I’m a single mother and I spend a lot of money to keep my son safe and myself safe. I don’t even know who dropped it off… I should have that right.”

Trina denied any role in the matter, explaining in her confessional that the proof was clear and visible on the cease and desist document, emphasizing that her name did not appear anywhere in it.

The discussion later turned to finances when Tamar told Towanda that she knew her address because she had been the one to cover her down payment for a house.

Towanda acknowledged this and thanked her, leading Tamar to clarify that the money was not intended as a gift but as a loan she expected to be returned.

Tamar said she had lent Towanda $50,000, while Towanda maintained the amount was $35,000 and described it as a gift.

In her confessional, Towanda recalled that Tamar had expressed a desire to “help you get your house,” adding that financial support between them had been common in the past.

Credit card dispute and renewed family tensions

Tamar later brought up another issue, explaining that she had discovered her credit card was being used for phone bills connected to Towanda.

She revealed that she had found out she had been part of a six-line family plan for several years without her knowledge. Towanda questioned the claim, asking if Tamar was referring to her phone bill.

During the exchange, Toni tried to calm the discussion by reminding them that families should support one another.

Tamar responded firmly, emphasizing that while family should “help each other,” it should not involve taking advantage of one another.

In her confessional, Towanda stated,

“You don’t want to go blow to blow with me because I know where all the bodies are buried… but I’m not gonna be anybody’s verbal punching bag anymore.”

Stay tuned for more updates.