What did Huda Mustafa say on her live and what did she laugh at? Entire Olandria scandal explained as Huda Beauty drops reality star

Huda Mustafa (Photo: Instagram/@hudabubbaaa)

Huda Mustafa is going viral after the popular beauty brand Huda Beauty dropped her due to her latest controversy. For the unversed, Mustafa became famous for appearing on the seventh season of Love Island USA.

Her fans noticed her sharing a name with the beauty brand, and continuously commented under the brand's posts, requesting a collab.

In September 2025, Huda Beauty announced that they would collaborate with the reality star to promote the Easy Bake Duo Loose Powder. Huda Kattan, the company's founder, has since praised Mustafa multiple times on social media.

This week, Mustafa and her boyfriend, Louis Russell, known for appearing in Netflix's Too Hot To Handle and Perfect Match, were doing an Instagram Live when they picked up an anonymous fan's call.

They called fellow Love Island star Olandria Carthen a racial slur. Russell and Mustafa immediately started laughing before hanging up.

Huda then asked Louis what the caller said.

they deleted the video but a file was kept. pic.twitter.com/DY0ekQ4VG4 — sucka (@suckaworld) October 29, 2025

This portion of the livestream was then reuploaded on other social media platforms, and the couple received criticism for their actions.

Huda responded to the backlash on October 28, writing in her Instagram stories that people were supposedly creating clickbait content on a sensitive topic.

She then claimed they did not hear what the caller said, except for the slur. They quickly hung up because they do not condone it.

"Me and louis did not hear what was said in that no caller id call on live, only the racial slur which we hung up immediately. i don't condone anything of the sort," she wrote.

Louis also released a statement before deleting it after some time. He said that as a Black man who has faced racism, netizens are "dead wrong" for thinking he would laugh at the matter.

Mustafa shared another statement on October 29, this time directly apologizing to Olandria Carthen, saying that she laughed because the remark caught her off guard and laughter was a "nervous, uncomfortable reaction."

The reality star also shared that she would donate to the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), and asked her followers to do the same.

She noted that she would share a list of non-profit organizations that support racial equity, education, and mental health.

Huda Beauty dropped Huda Mustafa following her viral clip

The beauty brand released its statement on Instagram on October 31, saying that Mustafa's actions and how the matter was handled afterward do not align with the brand's principles.

They also shared that the clip has upset the brand's team and the community.

Sharing their disappointment, they announced that all in-store displays and online content featuring the reality star would be taken down, and that their partnership has ended.

Olandria Carthen released her statement on October 29, saying that using the slur and laughing at it was unacceptable.

She also called out the reality stars and their "surface-level apologies."

Carthen then asked the people who were watching the livestream to donate to non-profit organizations such as UNCF, NAACP, and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

She shared that she would make a personal donation as well.

Other Love Island contestants, Nic Vansteenberghe, Chelley Bissainthe, Iris Kendall, and Hannah Fields, have spoken up about the controversy, saying that they did not support Mustafa.

Stay tuned for more updates on the livestream controversy.