Does Joe Ely have children? All about the Texas songwriter's wife and family amid his passing at 78

Joe Ely initially launched a band and later pursued a solo career (Image via Getty)

Joe Ely, 78, died from Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and pneumonia on Monday, December 15. The singer’s family was the first to confirm the news.

The artist had a daughter named Marie from his marriage to Sharon. According to Kut News, Marie has pursued a career as a photographer. She even joined her father to organize a show, Lostbound Memory, around 10 years ago, which displayed the sketches, drawings, and other things made by them.

As per Pitchfork, Joe’s journey started with the formation of a band called The Flatlanders. While the group separated at one point, they reunited when their solo careers made them popular faces. The other two members included Jimmie Dale Gilmore and Butch Hancock.







The country band continued bringing more projects like One Road More, Unplugged, Now Again, Wheels of Fortune, The Odessa Tapes, and many others.

A statement was even posted through Joe Ely’s Instagram handle. A black-and-white photo was also added, revealing that Sharon and Marie were beside him before his demise. They even disclosed that the guitarist passed away at his Taos, New Mexico-based residence.



“He was a leader of the extraordinary parade of artists raised in Lubbock who later settled in the live music capital of Austin. Ely signed with MCA Records in the 1970s and spent more than five decades recording and performing around the world. A full obituary and more information will follow in the coming days,” the tribute reads.



Joe Ely and Sharon Ely were married for a long time: Relationship, marriage, and other details explained







The Amarillo, Texas, native built a huge fan base with his singing skills. But he also had a small family outside the musical world. The duo had a daughter named Marie.

Sharon recalled her first meeting with Joe Ely when she spoke to Virtual Lubbock many years ago. The former was addressing the old days at Lubbock, saying that musicians used to attract a lot of girls, specifically during the ‘70s. Sharon said that this was the same time when she met Joe.



“From the very beginning, from the first time I met Joe I was in love. There was a time 'Before Joe' and a time 'After Joe.' When I met Joe, he had come back from L.A. and his hair was down to his waist or below. I had heard him play at Alice’s Restaurant, in the alley, across from the college; Its called Mesquite's now.. That was Alice’s Restaurant,” she added.



Sharon recalled that Joe was playing his musical instruments when she heard him in the beginning, and his performance was a part of a small concert. She opened up about how her life changed, as she said:



“I was not the same and I fell madly in love with him. From that point on, everything that I did and everything that I created was focused towards my love for Joe. Period.”



Joe Ely and Sharon Ely’s child, Marie, has travelled to various places around the world. As mentioned earlier, Marie’s art collection was displayed a few years ago at a show. Austin Monthly stated that Marie has divided her work between the Texas Hill Country and Los Angeles.

Joe’s career as a solo artist started with a self-titled debut album in 1977. He later began taking a spot on top of the charts with projects like Letter to Laredo, Streets of Sin, Satisfied At Last, Panhandle Rambler, Love and Freedom, and more.