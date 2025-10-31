Did Huda Beauty drop Huda Mustafa? Beauty brand issues a statement following recent racism controversy

(Image via Instagram/@hudabubbaaa)

Huda Beauty has pulled the plug on its partnership with Huda Mustafa due to the Love Island season 7 star’s recent racism scandal. An Instagram post shared by the beauty company on October 31, 2025, announced the dissolution of the partnership and explained the reason for their decision.



Their post began:

"At Huda Beauty, kindness and humanity are at the heart of everything we do. Unfortunately, one of our recent collaborators has displayed behavior that does not align with our values."

They added:

"We are truly disappointed by Huda Mustafa's recent live and we take all forms of racism very seriously. While we don't believe her actions reflect her character, we found them deeply upsetting."

The beauty brand owned by Huda Kattan stated that members of their team and community were offended by the reality TV star’s actions on a livestream.

As a result, they have ended their partnership and removed related content from their social media and physical store displays.

Huda Mustafa has faced criticism for seemingly laughing at racist statements made by a fan during a livestream with her partner Louis Russell.

What happened on Huda and Russell’s livestream on Instagram? More details explored

Louis Russell of Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle and Perfect Match held a livestream on his Instagram account, which featured his partner Huda Mustafa.

An unknown caller used a racial slur directed at Huda’s Love Island costar Olandria Carthen. Huda and Russell appeared taken aback before laughing awkwardly about the situation.

Carthen responded to the viral video of Huda and Russell’s livestream, stating that she doesn’t condone racism of any kind, adding:

"Words like that carry generations of pain, and pretending otherwise only keeps the cycle going," Carthen, in part, said. "Defending it, laughing about it, or making excuses is even worse. I will not let this moment derail my purpose of uplifting my community. I'm standing firm in who I am and using this as an opportunity to call for real accountability and awareness."

Huda apologized to Carthen, stating that she had reflected on her actions in the clip.

She explained that her laughter came from being caught off guard and not from finding the situation funny:

"Olandria – it is now clear that this comment was targeted at you, and I apologize for my immediate reaction. My reaction at that moment came from being caught off guard and not finding the word or situation funny. It was a nervous, uncomfortable reaction that I recognize was inappropriate."

She added that she would donate to the NAACP and encouraged others to do the same.

