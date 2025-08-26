"It was that bad" – Love Island USA’s Olandria calls out Huda for staying quiet amid racism accusations

Olandria Carthen on Love Island USA season 7 reunion (Image via Instagram/@loveislandusa)

During the Love Island USA season 7 reunion, Olandria Carthen addressed Huda Mustafa regarding the lack of support she and Chelley Bissainthe received amid online racism and bullying accusations. Olandria stated,

"Your face was not plastered on fucking George Floyd’s body. Mine was, and I told you that. It was that bad. That shit hurts."

She highlighted that despite requesting that Mustafa address the online harassment, no public statement or support was given. The reunion, hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen, included multiple discussions on unresolved issues among the cast, including confrontations related to behavior in the villa and post-show interactions.

Love Island USA's Olandria addresses Huda’s lack of response to racism claims

Addressing racism and online harassment

Olandria and Chelley confronted Mustafa about the online backlash following claims of bullying within the Love Island USA villa. Carthen explained that she had asked Mustafa to speak to her audience to stop spreading hate, but was left unsupported.

"I wish you would’ve prioritized that moment to address the racism and the bullying towards me and Chelley since that was spewed out the most," she said.

Bissainthe added that the lack of action affected their perception of Mustafa, explaining that although they were close, Mustafa did not "speak up" for her. The two indicated that, as a result, they were not prioritizing a continued friendship with Mustafa.

The discussion during the reunion also focused on how the lack of intervention affected their public image. Olandria emphasized the personal impact of online harassment, noting that the racial element of the attacks increased their significance.

The reunion included segments where other cast members acknowledged previous tensions but did not dispute the points raised by Olandria and Chelley.

Interactions within the Love Island USA villa

The reunion addressed events in the villa, including the controversial heart rate challenge. Bissainthe and Carthen spoke about moments during the challenge where boundaries were crossed. Mustafa admitted during the airing of the extended challenge footage that she had "crossed a line" while interacting with Greene.

The discussion also referenced how fellow contestants responded to situations differently, with some raising concerns and others remaining silent. Carthen noted that the reactions of her co-stars contributed to a narrative of being labeled as "mean girls," explaining that it was difficult to see other islanders play into that portrayal.

She added that despite knowing who they were in the villa, their fellow cast members allowed the public and "social media" to shape a misleading perception of them, which amplified the negative narrative and made it harder to correct once it spread online.

Olandria also highlighted the challenges faced by Black women on reality television, including labels based on limited interactions. She explained,

"The world always tries to label us as ‘angry Black women.’ They use a moment of weakness and make that one specific time our whole character."

Post-show relationship status and public perception

The reunion included updates on relationships following the finale. Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales confirmed they were still together despite circulating cheating allegations, with Arenales noting he had a "lapse in judgment."

Other Love Island USA couples, including Olandria and Nicolas Vansteenberghe and Chelley and Ace Greene, confirmed their ongoing exclusive relationships.

The discussion also covered how social media shaped fan perceptions of cast members’ actions. Bissainthe stated,

"I still know myself, I know my truth, so I can’t take how you guys feel about me with so much weight."

