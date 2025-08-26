Love Island USA season 7 reunion recap: Breakups spark tension while other pairs celebrate relationship milestones

Ariana Madix on Love Island USA season 7 reunion (Image via Instagram/@loveislandusa)

The Love Island USA season 7 reunion, which aired on August 25, 2025, brought together nearly all the Islanders to revisit the events of the summer. Hosted by Andy Cohen and Ariana Madix, the special highlighted breakups, milestones, and unresolved conflicts.

While several couples confirmed that their relationships have continued beyond the villa, others revealed splits and disagreements that sparked tension. Unseen footage was also aired, giving further context to moments that unfolded during the season.

Reunion episode overview on Love Island USA season 7

Breakups and ongoing relationships

As of the reunion taping on August 12, Amaya and Bryan, the winning couple, confirmed they remain together. They addressed outside speculation about Bryan’s alleged infidelity. Bryan explained that people were trying to “throw” hate his way, referring to a video that caused the rumors.

He clarified that the video was related to hosting duties he was paid for, mentioned his experience as a bartender, and described the incident as a lapse of judgment that he and Amaya had already discussed.

He added that the incident involved him "pouring shots" for the crowd and similar activities. Amaya clarified that they had discussed the situation and emphasized that she would not remain with someone who does not show her "respect," indicating that their ongoing relationship reflects a healthy dynamic.

Runner-up pair Olandria and Nic, along with Iris and Pepe, also confirmed they are still together. By contrast, Huda and Chris, who ended their relationship before the finale, revealed they will not be friends outside the villa. Huda added that she cannot publicly discuss her new relationship, citing “legal reasons” connected to Netflix.

Other couples offered status updates as well. Clarke and Taylor, and Chelley and Ace, confirmed exclusivity, with Ace hinting at plans to formalize his relationship. He mentioned he has "something cooking up" in regard to making Chelley his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Jaden and Austin displayed tension when Jaden accused Austin of disrespecting her after leaving the villa. Jaden stated,

“I was blind sided in a way because I did send you a message… and then you didn’t.” Austin responded that outside the villa, he considered it acceptable to date others, though he later apologized.

Unseen footage of dumpings and challenge moments

Previously unaired footage provided new insights into season-defining events. Clips from the deliberations that led to Jeremiah and Hannah’s exits were shown. Hannah said it still causes her emotional "hurt," but she felt relieved to have clarity about the situation.

Chelley explained that sending someone home is never easy and that, in that moment, she considered that the decision could have been handled "differently."

Ace addressed fan claims that he orchestrated Jeremiah’s elimination, explaining that the decision was made in a "group" setting and that it would be unreasonable to think he acted alone.

The reunion also featured the extended version of the Heart Rate Challenge. Chelley had previously confronted Huda over her actions during the challenge with Ace. Huda addressed the criticism by saying,

“I took it a step too far for certain people, and I do apologize if I made anybody feel uncomfortable. Everything was consensual.”

Friendship strains and social media fallout

The reunion further explored unresolved disputes among the Islanders. Huda clarified earlier comments about feeling mistreated, saying that “bullying could have been a different word.”

Chelley apologized, while Olandria explained her disappointment at Huda not speaking publicly about the negative messages she received from fans. Olandria said it “pained” her that Huda did not address the situation, adding that the lack of response contributed to her decision to end their friendship. Huda explained,

“I was doing so much outside of that. I didn’t know what to say in that moment because I was dealing with so much.”

