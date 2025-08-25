"Healthy and great" – Love Island USA star Amaya addresses cheating rumors about Bryan during the season 7 reunion

Bryan Arenales and Amaya Espinal of Love Island season 7 pose for a picture beforea game between the Kansas City Royals and the Boston Red Sox (Image via Getty)

During the Love Island USA season 7 reunion, Amaya Espinal directly addressed the circulating cheating rumors about Bryan Arenales. She stated,

"So if I'm with him and still with him currently, it's because the relationship dynamic is healthy and great."

This statement came after weeks of speculation following their exit from the villa in July. The reunion, which aired on August 25, featured hosts Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen asking both Amaya and Bryan about the viral claims and whether they had affected their relationship.

Amaya and Bryan confront cheating rumors during the Love Island USA season 7 reunion

Bryan responds to viral cheating allegations

When asked about the accusations, Bryan explained his perspective on the situation. He addressed the video that surfaced online and clarified:

"The hosting, I got paid to be there. I used to bartend back in the day. I had a lapse in judgment, and we've talked about it."

Andy Cohen further pressed Bryan to explain what he meant by that lapse. Bryan clarified that it involved "pouring shots around, getting the crowd shots and stuff like that."

He also explained that the allegations were being amplified online and directed negatively toward him.

Amaya, present alongside him, emphasized that her decision to remain in the relationship reflected her standards, noting that she would not be with someone who does not "respect" her.

Social media activity raises further speculation

The reunion episode aired shortly after fans noticed that Amaya and Bryan no longer follow each other on Instagram. Despite that, both still have posts featuring one another on their accounts.

Amaya’s TikTok reposts in the days leading up to the reunion drew further attention, including one that read "disappointed but not surprised" and another edit of Kerry Washington in Scandal, captioned,

"When I finally pick myself back up and never let my walls down like that again."

The couple’s online activity has fueled questions about their current status.

While their comments during the reunion pointed toward communication about the controversy, their lack of following on social media remains a noticeable detail for fans monitoring their relationship.

Family and public appearances amid rumors

Before the reunion, Bryan’s father had also stepped in to address the speculation when the cheating rumors were widespread in July.

Posting under the name Walfred Arenales, he commented on a fan page, asking fans to stop spreading "lies and rumors." In a follow-up comment, he added,

"Ok then say the right stuff and stop creating rumors that are absolutely not true! Bryan and Amaya are together and spending time with family and friends!!!"

Bryan himself had previously shared evidence of contact with Amaya after leaving the villa. On August 1, he posted a clip of a FaceTime call with her, explaining that he was "just missing someone special" while trying to get back to routine.

Days later, on August 4, both attended a Boston Red Sox game together, where they threw out the first pitches. The MLB's official Instagram account posted photos with the caption,

"New bombshells have entered the ballpark. Love Island USA winners Amaya Papaya & Bryan threw out first pitches at the Red Sox game tonight!"

As of late August, the couple no longer follows each other on Instagram. Since the reunion was filmed on August 12, 2025, there has been no further update from the couple regarding the current status of their relationship.

