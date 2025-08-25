Nic and Olandria share relationship update at Love Island USA reunion

Nic and Olandria (Image via Instagram @x_olandria)

Love Island USA returned with its Season 7 reunion episode on August 25, 2025, streaming on Peacock.

The cast reunited two weeks after filming in New York City to share updates on their lives and relationships following the July 13 finale, which saw Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales crowned winners.

Hosted by Andy Cohen alongside Ariana Madix, the Love Island USA reunion was the first time the full cast gathered since leaving the villa.

The episode featured discussions about relationships, friendships, and public speculation. Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen, known by fans as “Nicolandria,” addressed their status.

“We’ve always been believers in taking our time with things and not letting outside pressure dictate our relationship,” Nic said.

Other couples also provided updates, with Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez and Iris Kendall confirming they were “exclusive,” though they admitted to different understandings of what that label meant.

Elsewhere, Huda Mustafa noted she could not speak about her rumored new relationship with Louis Russell due to “legal reasons.”

Bryan Arenales responded to a video circulating online, clarifying that his actions were tied to a paid hosting event.

Love Island USA reunion offered viewers a look into how relationships have developed or changed after the show ended.

Relationship updates in Love Island USA reunion

During the Love Island USA reunion, several couples gave updates on where things stand. Nic and Olandria explained they had not put a label on their relationship, despite fan interest.

“Whatever she wants, I want to make sure happens,” Nic said, noting the two were focused on taking things at their own pace.

Pepe and Iris confirmed they were exclusive after leaving the villa.

“We’ve had conversations about what dating looks like to one another,” Pepe explained.

Iris explained that for her, exclusivity required a formal step, saying that “you have to ask someone to be your girlfriend.” She clarified that she did want that role in her relationship with Pepe.

Amaya and Bryan addressed the speculation about a video linked to Bryan. Cohen asked him about the rumors, and Bryan explained that the clip was from a paid hosting event.

He admitted to what he called a “lapse of judgment” but said the situation had been discussed. Amaya added that their relationship remained in a good place.

When asked about her rumored connection with Too Hot to Handle star Louis Russell, Huda responded that she could not speak about relationships outside the villa.

She referred to “legal reasons” and said her silence was tied to Netflix, as Russell had also appeared on Perfect Match.

Post-villa interactions and cast appearances in Love Island USA reunion

Beyond romantic updates, Love Island USA reunion also covered friendships and post-show dynamics. Iris confirmed she met up with TJ Palma after the villa.

“I wanted to tell him what I felt wasn’t fake,” she said, though she made clear she was continuing with Pepe.

Jeremiah Brown and Andreina Santos were seen spending time together outside the show, including a recent gym outing documented on Snapchat.

Taylor Williams used the reunion to apologize to Olandria for how their relationship ended.

“I’m sorry for everything. We grew so close so fast,” he said, before adding, “You’re still my dog.”

The exchange ended in silence, with no response from Olandria. The reunion also touched on cast tensions.

A Vanity Fair video released ahead of the special showed Ace Greene and Huda exchanging pointed remarks. At the reunion, Cohen revisited their dynamic, though neither expanded beyond earlier comments.

Notably absent was Cierra Ortega, who had confirmed on TikTok she would not appear after her removal from the show. She explained in a video that her exit was tied to past use of offensive language.

The episode brought together cast members including Nic, Olandria, Amaya, Bryan, Pepe, Iris, Huda, Ace, Chelley Bissainthe, Clarke Carraway, and others. Filmed on August 12, the reunion aired August 25 at 9 pm ET on Peacock.

