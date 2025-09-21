Love Island Games sees Toby Aromolaran return for his fourth stint on the show

Toby Aromolaran in Love Island Games season 2 (Image via Instagram/@tobyaromolaran)

Love Island Games sees fan-favourite Toby Aromolaran return for a record-breaking fourth stint, continuing his search for love and the grand prize in the popular reality TV franchise.

Hosted by Ariana Madrix, the second season of Love Island Games premiered on September 16, 2025, and is streaming exclusively on Peacock at 9:00 pm ET.

Known for his charisma, competitive spirit, and memorable moments, Toby is the first bombshell on the Love Island Games season 2, entering on the fourth day in the villa in Fiji. An official post by Love Island: USA on Instagram confirmed his appearance on the show, as it was captioned:

British footballer @tobyaromolaran's back on #LoveIslandGames with a vengeance! 😡⚽️ How long will he kick it in the Villa this time?

Toby Aromolaran is back, looking for love in Love Island Games season 2

Toby Aromolaran returns to Love Island Games, which marks his fourth participation in the franchise, the first for any Islander. His latest entry promises to be exciting, as he competes with other popular islanders and new challengers to find love and win the title, along with a prize of $250,000.

A source had told The Sun, hinting at his entrance earlier:

He took part in series one of Love Island Games but didn’t last long - this time he’s back and determined to make it to the final. He’s out in Fiji right now and filming starts in a few days' time.

Toby Aromolaran is a 26-year-old British footballer who first rose to fame with his appearance on Love Island UK season 7, which aired in 2021. Entering the villa, he instantly grabbed attention and became a standout contestant with his charming personality.

After 58 days in the villa, Toby emerged as the runner-up, finishing in second place alongside his partner Chloe Burrows on the show. His popularity and strong connection with Chloe made him one of the most memorable contestants of that season. Toby and Chloe dated for almost a year, but soon parted ways in October 2022.

Following his initial success, Toby continued to be a regular face in the Love Island franchise spin-offs. He featured in the first season of Love Island Games in September 2023, following his breakup with Chloe Burrows. However, his journey was short-lived on the show as he got dumped on Day 9, leaving fans eager for his comeback.

Toby returned to compete in Love Island: All Stars in the UK in January 2024 for the third time. This spinoff brought together some of the franchise’s most popular faces, including Toby and Georgia Steel, who he had grown close to during their time on Love Island Games. After 37 days in the villa, Toby finished in the fourth place with Georgia Steel.

His time on this show displayed his charm, competitiveness, and social savvy, which was appreciated by the viewers, maintaining his status as one of the key players of the franchise.

Toby also featured in the E4 reality series Celeb Cooking School, where he emerged as runner-up. Beyond reality TV, Toby Aromolaran balances his television projects with a career in semi-professional football. He continues to pursue football passionately, managing to score and assist alongside his reality television appearances.

He plays as a forward for Hashtag United in the Isthmian League, where, since joining the club in 2020, he has made over 100 appearances and recorded around 59 goals, including 33 assists.

Fans can expect some interesting and heartfelt moments in the show, as Toby's childhood friend, Tyrique Hyde, is also there. The next bombshells expected to enter the Love Island Games season 2 are the latest winners of Love Island All Stars and now exes Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman, along with Caherine Agbaje.

