"Most disgusting outcome": Love Island Games fans react to Lucinda and Isaiah's win

Lucinda and Isaiah (Image via Instagram/@loveislandusa)

Love Island Games Season 2 reached its dramatic climax on October 5, 2025, with Isaiah Campbell and Lucinda Strafford becoming the winners of the series.

After surviving three weeks inside the villa and winning the ultimate Mega Duel, Isaiah and Lucinda were the only couple standing.

The other islanders voted to give the $250,000 cash prize to Isaiah, who had the option to keep it all for himself or split the money with his partner.

The 24-year-old chose “love” in the end, as he decided to split the cash prize, sharing half of his winnings with Lucinda.

While Lucinda and Isaiah walked away from the winner’s title, Tyrique Hyde and Justine Ndiba secured second place, whereas Toby Aromolaran and Sydney Paight finished in third place.

Love Island Games fans were not happy with the outcome. They took to X to share their disappointment, as many thought Isaiah and Lucinda were not deserving of the win.

Some even believed that there were other contenders who were worthy of taking home the winner’s title and the cash prize.

Consequently, they flocked to X and expressed their opinions, as one commented:

“This was the most disgusting outcome. I’m never watching anything made by peacock again.”

Love Island Games viewers were dissatisfied with how the season concluded.

“Well glad that that’s over now. Sorry but nobody won love island games for me. There is no winner because those are not my winners. Excuse me no thanks take it back,” a fan wrote.

“I know it wasn’t LUCINDA that won?? I fell asleep on it but now I’m not even gonna bother watching it. This just pissed me off. What a terrible season of LI games after a terrible season of LI USA,” another one commented.

“Wait Lucinda and Isaiah WON?? Well now I don’t need to watch the finale. Nobody wants to see that. Byeee,” one X user reacted.

Other Love Island Games fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“HOW IN THE HELL DID LUCINDA AND ISAIAH BEAT JUSTINE AND TYRIQUE PACK THIS S**T UP,” a person wrote.

“It’s so funny because I KNOW Johnny, Tyrique, and Toby never expected Lucinda and Isaiah to win this. They worked so hard to get the “strong” couples out just to get beat by people they didn’t see as a threat,” another netizen commented.

“you got us f**ked up and wasted our time. CONGRATULATIONS TO NOBODY,” a fan posted.

What did Lucinda and Isaiah say about their Love Island Games Season 2 win

In an interview with Love Island Games host Ariana Madix after their victory, Isaiah and Luncinda expressed that they were overjoyed with the outcome.

When asked if they ever thought they would win Season 2 of the series, both islanders answered in the negative, with Lucinda saying:

“Absolutely not. Honestly, I told my mum, ‘I’m probably gonna get my phone back in a few days,’ so the fact that now we’ve won … I can’t wait to tell my mum!”

Isaiah expressed a similar sentiment, as he credited his strategy and mindset for his success throughout the competition.

He confessed that he had entered the competitions without any expectations, stating that he was “always humble” and never greedy.

Consequently, he signed up to have fun and form connections. However, his strategy to focus on building bonds proved to be a success, as he described his journey as “pitch-perfect.”

Both islanders said that it was the thought of family, friends, and one another that kept them motivated through the Mega Duel.

Lucinda and Isaiah stated that the competition was never about the money. That said, viewers will now have to wait and see if Lucinda and Isaiah can overcome the challenges in the real world and make their relationship last.

