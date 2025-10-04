"DESERVED to be in that final!!!": Love Island Games fans react to Andrea and Josh's elimination

Love Island Games host Ariana Madix (Image via Getty)

Love Island Games Season 2 returned with a new episode on October 3, 2025, which saw the eliminations of Garbi Denteh and Casey O’Gorman, as well as Andrea Carmona & Josh Goldstein.

Garbi and Casey’s journey on the show ended after they put their game up to the fate of a roulette table. They lost the gamble and were immediately sent packing.

As for Andrea and Josh, they were dumped from the villa as a result of the ‘Shoot Your Shot’ challenge.

Love Island Games fans were disappointed with the outcome, especially with Andrea and Josh’s elimination.

They took to X to share their opinions on the eviction, with many saying Andrea and Josh deserved to win the show as they had one of the most genuine connections in the villa.

Netizens were equally displeased with how the remaining couples united against Andrea and Josh, determined to take them out.

With their elimination from the show, many Love Island Games fans said that they had lost interest in watching the remainder of the series.

“Andrea and Josh DESERVED to be in that final!!! It should’ve been them and Justine and Tyrique,” a netizen commented.

Love Island Games viewers were unhappy with the outcome and dissatisfied with the couples moving forward.

“Andrea and Josh the real winners of the season. The show ended with them being unfairly attacked by four losing a** couples who were scared of them since literally day one for being a strong couple. Not voting for anyone else,” a fan wrote.

“I cried for Josh and Andrea today. It's not every single challenge that should be about alliances. The producers need to give everyone a fair shot. I genuinely don't have words to describe how unfair that was,” another one commented.

“Josh and Andrea were literally written in stone to win, WTF IS THIS,” an X user reacted.

Other Love Island Games fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“LITERALLY EVERYONE WAS ROOTING FOR JOSH AND ANDREA NO ONE CARES ABOUT THESE LAST COUPLES F**K YOU LOVE ISLAND USA PRODUCERS AND CAST !!!!!!” a person wrote.

“Andrea & Josh were so played it makes me mad. They deserved better! IDC they’re my winners! Andrea is a winner regardless cause she went from being hated on her season to being so love on this one. I hope they come back for season 3 of #LoveIslandGames to get their revenge,” another commented.

“josh & andrea dumped. lucinda & zay secured for the finale BURN THIS SEASON,” a fan posted.

What led to Andrea and Josh’s elimination from Love Island Games Season 2

In the Shoot Your Shot challenge, couples had to work together to fill their basketball hoops with as many balls as they could across two rounds.

The person with the fewest number of balls at the end of round one would be given a white ball, which would act as a disadvantage in the following round.

The islanders were also allowed to steal balls from other couples once they emptied the common ball pit.

In the first round, each pair put their best foot forward, trying to collect as many balls as possible. However, as soon as the ball pit was empty, everyone targeted Josh and Andrea.

“The second the balls ran out, that’s when everyone just came gunning for us,” Andrea reacted.

Josh chimed in, saying their basket was “an ATM,” from where the other couples consistently stole their balls.

By the end of round one, Andrea and Josh were left with zero balls, while Toby and Sydney ended with 20.

In round two, the couple with the most balls would secure their place in the finale, whereas the rest would be vulnerable to elimination.

However, whichever pair ended up with the white ball would be dumped immediately.

Josh and Andrea applied a unique strategy to avoid finishing with the white ball, but it backfired, resulting in their elimination.

Lucinda and Isaiah, on the other hand, finished in first place, advancing straight to the finale.

Stay tuned for more updates.