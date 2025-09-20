Unpacking Love Island Games star Isaiah Campbell's breakup with Sydney Paight

Isaiah Campbell is back in Love Island Games season 2 (Image via getty)

Love Island Games brings together former Love Island celebrities to take a second chance at love. One such Islander, Isaiah Campbell, was the runner-up in Love Island: USA season 4, along with Sydney Paight, as they found love with each other and left together from the show.

However, Isaiah's entrance into Love Island Games is a direct testament that their love story was short-lived and could not stand the tests of time.

The couple dated for a year after the show ended in 2022, maintaining a long-distance relationship with Isaiah in Florida and Sydney living in Los Angeles.

In December 2023, Sydney Paight announced on Instagram that she is single while answering a question from her fan.

Campbell then appeared on the Forever Unemployed podcast in the same month to address the breakup and explain his side of the story.

What led to the split between Love Island Games star Isaiah Campbell and Sydney Paight?

Isaiah cited a friend's birthday party as the major factor leading to the circumstances causing their breakup.

He explained that everything began with a trip to New York City, where, after a few days of fun, they went to the Jersey Shore, reaching mid-afternoon.

It started as an easygoing day at the beach, and later, the bar got crowded when fans started buying him drinks.

Isaiah admitted that he had never blacked out before, but this time, all he remembered was that he passed out and recalled getting into an Uber with a friend and waking up the next morning hungover and disoriented.

Isaiah found numerous missed calls from Sydney the next day. She had sent him two videos around 11 am, which he showed during the podcast.

He appears to be kissing a woman in those videos, which he admits he has no idea about, as he was not in his conscious state.

Sydney called him a liar as the videos were enough for her to call it quits immediately.

On asked what happened next, the Love Island Games star told the host,

"I had no way to explain anything. When that gets brought to my attention, we’re done. You’re a liar. Not really much else was to it."

Isaiah claimed he spent the day crying, writing long paragraphs to Sydney to console her and defend himself.

He admitted to being young and dumb, apologising for blacking out, emphasising that he never intended to betray her trust.

"Yeah, I was fighting for her back the whole day… Just literally is she answering, writing my heart out in a script on a text message, trying to tell her how I feel."

Despite his appeals, Sydney was clear on her stance, cutting off communication from him, unwilling to give the relationship another chance.

The Love Island Games star also shared how their long-distance relationship made things even harder.

Sydney wanted him to fly down and solve the issue by talking face-to-face.

Isaiah confessed he could not afford the trip due to financial strain, although he wanted to do anything to make it work and even started drinking due to all the strain of economic weakness and Sydney's absence. He explained,

"She wanted space, didn’t want to deal with me because of what I had done. I saw the videos, I didn’t know about them, they were thrown at me… I started drinking every day, didn’t really know what to do. There was no chance to fix it in person."

He said that he believes in loyalty and doesn't believe in cheating, but he could not travel to her to explain everything due to a lack of money.

However, he understands Sydney’s perspective that any compromising situation was enough to break trust and accepted his responsibility.

Stressing that he conveyed that,

"If she did to me what I did to her I can't say I'd do anything different do you think."

Isaiah acknowledged that they are popular figures in a public relationship, and people generally pick sides in a similar situation; therefore, he urged his fans and followers to pick Sydney's side among them.

Later, Sydney also appeared on a podcast called Unattainable, where she addressed the breakup, saying that their long-distance relationship was really tough.

However, the love was real, which she considers the first relationship where she experienced that kind of love on an adult level.

On reflecting on her feelings about the relationship, she expressed that she did what she felt right at the moment, saying,

"There's no hate there. I think I also needed that breakup to happen for me to truly step into my best self. I'm at the best version of myself so far in my life."

