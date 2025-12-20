"Create something hopeful" – Born To Be Wild executive producer Lucy van Beek shares how the Apple TV series reframes animal conservation

Elephant calf feeding with its mother in Serengeti, Tanzania (Image via Getty)

Apple TV’s new wildlife series Born To Be Wild follows endangered young animals and the humans involved in raising and reintroducing them into the wild.

Speaking to Discover Wildlife on December 18, 2025, executive producer Lucy van Beek said,

"From the beginning, I wanted to create something hopeful."

The series captures the lives of six different animals, such as a Savanna elephant baby, two cheetahs, a ring-tailed lemur infant, a moon bear cub, Iberian lynx kittens, and African penguins that were raised by humans.

It reveals how the humans' involvement in the animals' conservation programs and the ways of healing and reintroducing the orphaned or rescued animals back into their natural habitats show the fight against the extinction of certain species by the methods used.

The role of humans in raising and rewilding endangered animals in Born To Be Wild

Overview of Born To Be Wild

Born To Be Wild is a six-part documentary series that premiered worldwide on December 19, 2025. Filmed over several years across five countries, the series captures the developmental stages of six endangered animals.

According to Discover Wildlife, the series follows six rare baby animals that are raised by human “foster parents” and will be released into the wild.

The animals featured are either orphaned or born through conservation programs designed to support species survival.

Featured species

The series presents a range of species involved in human-led conservation.

These include a Savanna elephant calf, two young cheetahs, a ring-tailed lemur pup rescued from the pet trade, an abandoned moon bear cub, Iberian lynx kits, and orphaned African penguins.

Each animal is raised with the intent of eventual rewilding.

Apple TV press notes that Born To Be Wild "offers an intimate and emotional look at the powerful relationships between these animals and the heroic humans dedicated to raising, rehabilitating, and rewilding them to help save their species."

Production and contributors

Born To Be Wild is co-produced by Tailfeather Productions and Offspring Films. Lucy van Beek serves as executive producer for Tailfeather Productions.

Alex Williamson and Isla Robertson, both associated with Offspring Films, are credited as executive producers.

According to Apple TV Press, the series was filmed over several years and across three continents. It highlights the processes involved in animal rehabilitation and conservation from birth to reintroduction in the wild.

The soundtrack is composed by David Schweitzer and is available on digital platforms, according to Cool Music.

Human-animal interaction in conservation

The series emphasizes the direct role humans play in conservation efforts. Each animal receives care from trained humans who support their growth, feeding, and preparation for life in their natural habitats.

Discover Wildlife states that while naturalists agree that conservation is essential, they often disagree on the best approach. The new Apple TV series demonstrates how extraordinary bonds with humans can ultimately save some of the most "endangered" animals on Earth.

Viewing information

Born To Be Wild is available on Apple TV from December 19, 2025. It is a six-part storyline, with Hugh Bonneville being the sole narrator for each of the episodes.

It shows every aspect of the conservation policies and the human actions taken to elevate, secure, and rewild the species that are on the verge of extinction.

Born To Be Wild is a true story of the rarest and most endangered species and the humans who are working tirelessly to conserve them.

In the course of documented nurturing and rewilding, the series shows the ways that were taken to safeguard and sustain the various kinds of animals with the emphasis being on the active human involvement in the preservation of wildlife.

Stay tuned for more updates.