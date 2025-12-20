“Nina Reeves is a spoiled brat” — General Hospital fans call out her attitude at Crimson amid clashes with Michael and Jacinda

General Hospital © ABC

Fans of General Hospital call out her behavior at Crimson when she fights with Michael and Jacinda. Nina Reeves is always trying to get her way at work, which makes people mad. She acts like she owns the magazine, even though Michael is the one in charge. The loyal fans of the long-running soap opera have been very upset about this conflict.

Nina is a brat because she often acts like she deserves everything. She wants everyone to do what she does, and she gets mad when she doesn't get her way. Her behavior as an adult seems to be affected by her past as a rich, spoiled child.

"Nina Reeves is a spoiled brat who thinks that she has more power at Crimson then the owner of Aurora who owns Crimson. The truth is, she is nothing but an employee who has an attitude problem that needs to be adjusted because the real power at Crimson is Michael, who is the major stockholder of Aurora media who owns Crimson. If Nina Reeves keeps going down that slippery slope that spoiled brat that she is Nina is going to find out that everyone is replaceable, including Nina Reeves who by the way is no one special."

The social media response to Nina's behavior has been intense and largely negative.



General Hospital fans call out her attitude at Crimson amid clashes with Michael and Jacinda (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Donna Frost commented,

I can't stand her over the top ranting



DorisRadiantDame mentioned,

Imagine THIS, Jacinda replaces her

Bonita Phillips mentioned,

I hope Michael does fire her

Ellen Dupont commented,

Well Nina had no respect for herself when she was sleeping with her Daughter’s husband Michael really needs to fire her

Linda Garcia stated,

She I think she is but she's not

Nina’s role in General Hospital

General Hospital shows Nina Reeves as a complicated person who has a hard time with her personal life while doing well at work. She is the daughter of Madeline Reeves, who has passed away, and was in a coma for 23 years. When she woke up, she had trouble with revenge, but she then turned into a self-assured businesswoman. Right now, she is editor-in-chief of Crimson, a high-end Port Charles magazine.

She is a strong leader at the publication, which has defined her work life. But she has a habit of mixing her work with her personal grudge wars. Nina has recently been managing her daughter Willow's public image at Crimson. Michael, who runs Aurora Media, has been very annoyed by this behavior. Nina often acts like she doesn't have to listen to anyone at work, and she thinks her position gives her total control over the brand.

Nina's personal life is guided by a desperate need to connect with her family. For a long time, she thought that her child had died while she was in a coma. In the end, she found out that her mother had put her kids up for adoption illegally. As a result, it was discovered that Nelle Benson and Willow Tait were both her biological daughters. Willow is now too protected because she lost Nelle to a sad death.

Nina's part also has her changing sides with the Corinthos and Cassadine families. She was married to Valentin Cassadine at one point, and now she is loving stepmother to his daughter, Charlotte. Lately, she's been more focused on meddling in Michael's life so she can see her grandkids. Whether Nina is making shady phone calls or crashing family dinners, she is always a source of stress.

General Hospital episodes are available to stream on ABC.