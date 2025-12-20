“Rest in whimsy, friend” — General Hospital alum Brandon Barash mourns the loss of “legend” Anthony Geary

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 23: Actor Anthony Geary accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor onstage at the 39th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 23, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Brandon Barash, who used to be on General Hospital, is sad that "legend" Anthony Geary has died. The famous actor died on December 14, 2025, at the age of 78. He died in Amsterdam, Netherlands, after problems with a planned surgery.

Anthony Geary became very famous for playing Luke Spencer on the ABC soap opera for more than forty years. His work on the long-running show made him a common face on daytime TV.

Brandon Barash recently posted a deeply personal memorial to his late friend and former co-star on Instagram. He stated that his heart was broken because a man he saw as a mentor and a fun friend had to leave early. Barash ended his emotional social media post with the touching sentiment, “Rest in whimsy, friend.”

On December 16, 2025, Brandonjbarash posted on Instagram,

"How is it that you’ve left this earthly plane so prematurely? (although you wouldn’t think so) The notion that I have no words to adequately convey my pain and emptiness would bring you great joy and even some punches of laughter. The hours upon hours we’d spend on your boat or in your home discussing words — be it our favorite books, me reading your writings out loud, or you reading mine, our favorite curse words in different languages, etc…the irony isn’t lost on me."

He further mentioned,

“A piece of my heart shattered today. That’s okay, I’ll piece it back together with the most glittery glue I can find. The gaps in between the shards now imbued with memories from one of the most unique and at times whimsical friendships this life has given me. Rest in whimsy, friend.”

Fans showed their support for his post immediately as they are equally sad for Geary’s untimely demise.

Melissa.Agosin commented,

Beautiful tribute. I’m so sorry for your loss.

laynemorgan mentioned,

LEGEND. Rip king ❤️

tinahuang381 stated,

❤️sending you tons of love

meri_mili101120 mentioned,

I am so very sorry for your loss. Rest easy, Tony. ❤️🙏🏼

taranjoshee stated,

Absolutely devastated for all of you. So sorry for your loss

Anthony Geary’s Role in General Hospital

For more than forty years, General Hospital was the most important place in Anthony Geary's work life. As Luke Spencer, he made his first appearance on TV in 1978. The part was only supposed to last for thirteen weeks. But, because Geary's work was so interesting, the producers decided to keep him on the permanent cast. He turned a complex character into a well-known name in homes all over the United States.

The actor became famous for playing a character in the famous Luke and Laura couple. He worked with actress Genie Francis to make a TV hit. The way they interacted on-screen changed the course of daytime drama forever. In 1981, their characters were a part of a historic wedding. With 30 million viewers, it is still the most-watched soap opera episode ever.

Geary won eight Daytime Emmy Awards, more than any other person. He has won the most awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. His friends and enemies always praised him for being able to deal with storylines that were both intense and emotional.

In the early 1990s, Geary showed how flexible he was by playing a second role. For a short time, he played Bill Eckert, Luke's lookalike cousin. He went back to playing Luke in the end and kept leading the show until 2015. He was still present in every story about the Spencer family, even after moving to Amsterdam. In 2017, he came back for one last cameo to pay tribute to his long-time costar. Anthony Geary is still the most well-known figure in the series and the whole soap opera industry.

General Hospital episodes are available to stream on ABC.