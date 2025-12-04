Is there going to be Boston Blue season 2? Renewal status and more

Boston Blue © CBS

Boston Blue season 2 is officially happening. The series, which premiered on CBS on October 17, 2025, has been one of the most-watched new shows of the fall season.

This exciting news comes less than two months after the show's debut. The network has shown great confidence in the series by giving it an early renewal. As stated by CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach,

“Two new shows on Friday night have become instant hits, with audiences quickly embracing Boston Blue and Sheriff Country across broadcast and streaming.”

So, now the sequel has an official announcement for its renewal for a second season.

Amy further mentioned,

"These early renewals reflect the power of character-driven storytelling, compelling narratives, and the exceptional talent on both sides of the camera that make these series truly stand out."

Boston Blue season 2: The Renewal Status of the Police Procedural

CBS officially renewed Boston Blue for a second season on Wednesday, December 3. The network's choice was made very early in the first season, showing how popular the show was with fans of both TV and streaming.

Boston Blue is about Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), a former NYPD detective who moves to Boston to work for the police department there after a case involving his son, Sean Reagan (Mika Amonsen), who is a new cop in the city. Danny works with Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the oldest child in the famous Silver family of police officers.

Boston Blue season 1 recap

In the first season of Boston Blue, Danny Reagan had a big change in his life. After the last episode of Blue Bloods, a former NYPD detective packed up and moved to Boston because his son Sean, who was new to being a cop there, was seriously hurt in a fire in a building while he was trying to save people. Because of this, Danny had to quickly move and get a job with the Boston Police Department so he could be closer to Sean, who was recast for the spinoff.

In Boston, Danny works with Detective Lena Silver. Lena is the successful oldest child in the well-respected Silver family. The Silvers have deep ties to the city's police and court system. Lena's mother, Mae Silver, is the District Attorney; her sister, Sarah Silver, is a police superintendent; and her brother, Jonah Silver, is also a new cop. Reverend Edwin Peters, their grandfather, leads the family. With this change, Danny's family unit is now like the famous Reagan family dinners, but with their own new tradition of Silver family Shabbat dinners.

This season has focused on complex police procedural cases like the murder of a bank robbery-connected store owner. After working together in front of the camera, Danny and Lena know each other's styles.

Danny's relationship with Maria Baez, which is hard to maintain because they live in New York and Boston, also shows his personal life. Blue Bloods's move to Boston has been proven a success by the first half of the season, which showed a mix of high-stakes police work and deep family stories. Boston Blue's new episodes come on CBS Fridays at 10/9c. The first season's midseason finale is on December 19, and the show comes back on February 27.

Boston Blue season 2 will be streaming on CBS.