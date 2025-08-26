Huda Mustafa points to “legal reasons” when pressed about Louis Russell during Love Island USA reunion

Huda Mustafa from Love Island USA (Image via Instagram @hudabubbaa)

Love Island USA Season 7 held its reunion special on August 25, 2025, bringing the cast back together after the finale.

One of the key moments involved Huda Mustafa, who was asked about her personal life following the show.

Since the season ended, fans have linked Huda to Louis Russell, a contestant from Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match.

The rumors started after the two were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles in mid-July and later appeared together at the July 31 premiere of Weapons.

At the reunion, co-host Ariana Madix asked Huda directly about her relationship status. Huda responded by saying,

“I can’t speak about my relationships outside the villa,” and added that there were “legal reasons” preventing her from commenting.

This appeared to reference the timing of Perfect Match Season 3, which had not yet finished airing when the reunion was filmed.

Andy Cohen, who co-hosted alongside Ariana, followed up by alluding to her public outing with “someone,” but Huda repeated her earlier response.

Huda’s comments in Love Island USA reunion

During the Love Island USA reunion, filmed on August 12 and aired on August 25, Huda Mustafa was asked by Ariana Madix about her love life after the villa.

When asked if she was dating anyone, Huda replied that she could not speak about that. She followed by saying there were “legal reasons” behind her silence.

The explanation was linked to the fact that Louis Russell was appearing on Perfect Match Season 3 at the same time. The season’s finale was released on August 15, just days after the Love Island USA cast had gathered to film their special.

Andy Cohen pressed the subject further by bringing up her red-carpet appearance with “someone,” though he did not mention Louis Russell by name.

Huda responded the same way as before and added an apology. Andy closed the moment with a lighthearted comment:

“OK, tell Netflix this was the number one streaming show of the summer.”

The exchange was brief but became one of the most discussed moments of the reunion. It highlighted the limitations reality stars face when appearing on multiple shows at once.

Huda’s refusal to confirm or deny the relationship left the matter open, keeping fans focused on what might happen next.

Speculation and reactions

Outside of the Love Island USA reunion, the rumors between Huda and Louis continued. On July 18, they were photographed holding hands in Los Angeles.

They later appeared together again on July 31 at the Weapons premiere. After the reunion, Huda shared an Instagram Story on August 13 showing herself in a snorkel mask, with a man’s face partly hidden behind her.

The next day, Louis posted a TikTok promoting his new song, “She Pretty.” In the video, a hand with a manicure and tattoos grabbed his face, which viewers identified as Huda’s.

At the same time, fans noticed tension between Louis and Miguel Harichi, a Love Island USA Season 6 contestant who also stars in the spinoff Beyond the Villa. The two men no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Miguel clarified the situation in an Instagram Story on August 2. He wrote,

“Leah and the girls didn’t unfollow Louis because he was dating Huda. They did it because as women the reasoning behind why he was dating her didn’t sit right with them.”

He added,

“Whether or not they are truly falling for each other at this point I couldn’t care less. I wish them nothing but peace.”

Miguel’s girlfriend, Leah Kateb, addressed the rumors in a TikTok comment, saying she was confused by the speculation and had no conflict with anyone.

She added that she was proud of those who went on Love Island and wished them well. Despite these clarifications, fans remain curious about Huda and Louis, as both continue to share posts that hint at a connection without confirming it.

Stay tuned for more updates.