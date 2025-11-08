Complete list of Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2 cast: Details explored

Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2 (Image via Peacock)

Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2 cast details have finally been revealed. While some of the familiar faces are returning to the villa, others are not. Peacock further confirmed that the show has been renewed for a second season and will be premiering in early 2026.

These former islanders will be surrounded by some familiar faces and past connections, as they will see whether their connections stand the test of time.

Some will resolve unfinished business while discovering that “life outside of the villa comes with its own set of challenges.”

Peacock has also teased that “other Islanders from season 7” might also be involved with Beyond the Villa season 2.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2: Cast details

Peacock has unveiled the cast list on the social media page.

Gracyn Blackmore

Jeremiah Brown,

Clarke Carraway

Hannah Fields

Pepe Garcia

Iris Kendall

TJ Palma

Andreina Santos,

Chris Seeley,

Belle-A Walker,

Coco Watson

Taylor Williams

Moreover, Love Island USA season 7 winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales are reportedly also going to return to the show. The winning pair are no longer together. Amaya had earlier confirmed their split on her Instagram story,

“Bryan and I are no longer together, After leaving the villa, it became very clear that we were on two different journeys. Our visions didn’t align and relationships are supposed to be a team sport. You don’t have to drink the whole sea to know it’s salty. All love here.”

Bryan later also confirmed the split in a separate post on social media that said,

"Unfortunately, we were not on the same page, and that is OK. We both gained clarity that we are on different paths right now. I am thankful for the time we have spent together, and I wish her nothing but the best moving forward.”

Bryan later told US Weekly,

'We care deeply about each other and we don’t want to rush things, Her happiness is very important. My happiness is very important. We got the love that we got [from fans] because we’re letting things happen naturally instead of doing stuff for the public eye, and we’re gonna continue doing that.”

Are former Love Island alums returning to the villa?

Former Love Island alums, including Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe, Allen “Ace” Steve Greene and Michelle “Chelley” Evelyn Bissainthe, are not featured, and nothing about their possible return has been confirmed yet.

Jeremiah’s former partner, Huda Mustafa and Nic’s former ex, Cierra Ortega, are also not featured in the original casting announcement. Ortega was asked to leave the villa amidst the racism scandal.

Huda Mustafa recently made headlines after “appearing to laugh at a racial slur used on a recent livestream.”

While production on Beyond the Villa season 2 will start next week, BravoCon fans can interact with a few Love Islanders as Jeremiah, Amaya, and Iris are reportedly going to appear at the Las Vegas convention taking place on Sunday, November 16.

Viewers can stream all the old episodes of Love Island: Beyond the Villa and Love Island USA exclusively on Peacock. Stay tuned for more updates.