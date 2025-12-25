The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Mayci Neeley celebrates her first Christmas as a mom of three with husband Jacob

Mayci Neeley visits the SiriusXM Studios on October 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Mayci Neeley marked her first Christmas as a mother of three with her husband, Jacob Neeley, by sharing images of their family celebration on Instagram.

The post documented the holiday spent with their children, son, Hudson, and daughters Harlow and Charli, making it the first Christmas the couple observed as a family of five.

Neeley posted the update on Instagram on December 25, 2025, showing moments from the day at home.

The images and caption confirmed how the family spent the holiday and identified the members present during the celebration.

