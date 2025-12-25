The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Mayci Neeley celebrates her first Christmas as a mom of three with husband Jacob

Neeley’s Instagram post showed her, Jacob Neeley, and their three children standing together in front of a Christmas tree.
Hudson is Mayci’s son from a previous relationship with Arik Mack and has been adopted by Jacob.
Harlow, born in 2021, and Charli, born in July 2025, are the couple’s daughters. This composition reflects the family structure during their first Christmas together as a unit of five.
The photos documented the family wearing matching pajamas and included one image of Mayci and Jacob together while holding their children.
The post also showed a wrapped gift addressed to Jacob. The tag on the package identified him as the “boss” in the message. Neeley captioned the post,
“Merry Christmas ❤️ The Neeleys.”
No additional commentary accompanied the images. The post served as the public record of the family’s holiday and their first Christmas together following Charli’s birth earlier in the year.
Household details and family background
Neeley and Jacob Neeley have built their household over several years.
Hudson, Neeley’s son from her relationship with her late boyfriend Arik Mack, has been part of the family since Neeley and Jacob married.
Mack died in a texting-and-driving accident while Neeley was pregnant with Hudson. Jacob later adopted Hudson and has been identified by Neeley as his stepfather in prior interviews.
The couple also share daughters Harlow and Charli. Harlow was born in 2021, and Charli arrived in July 2025.
The Christmas post represented the first major holiday observed publicly since Charli’s birth.
The images included all five family members together, indicating that the celebration took place with each child present.
Context from Neeley’s public work and interviews
Earlier in 2025, Neeley discussed her personal history and family life in interviews connected to her memoir, Told You So, published by Simon & Schuster in October.
Speaking to PEOPLE, Neeley explained why she chose to share her experiences publicly.
She said she started social media and her blog with the “purpose” of helping other women and noted that her intention was not to become an influencer, but rather to provide support and guidance through sharing her personal journey.
“But my whole purpose, even now with the show and everything, has always been to tell my story and to help other women," she added.
Neeley has also spoken about Jacob’s role in supporting her work and family life. In the same interview, she described him as “supportive."
She noted that he encourages her to share her story publicly, help others through her experiences, and make her personal journey accessible to a wide audience.
Stay tuned for more updates.