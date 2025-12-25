Are Walmart stores open on New Year’s Day? Store timings and more explored

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 18: A Walmart sign is displayed outside a Supercenter on November 18, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Walmart is set to report its third-quarter results on Tuesday, Nov. 19th. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

New Year’s Day is just a few days away, and Walmart will be open on the major holiday to serve customers who intend to shop at the last minute. As with previous years, the retail chain will be open at regular hours. The superstore was closed on Christmas Day 2025 and open the day prior at reduced hours.

It’ll reopen on Boxing Day at 6 am and will be open on New Year’s Eve at regular store hours, which are 6am to 11 pm from Sunday to Monday. It is essential to check Walmart’s store locator to find out the opening hours for the store closest to you.

More details on New Year’s Day 2026 store hours for major retailers