Type keyword(s) to search

Features

Are Walmart stores open on New Year’s Day? Store timings and more explored

As with previous years, the retail chain will be open at regular hours on New Year’s Day. The superstore was closed on Christmas Day 2025 and open the day prior at reduced hours
posted by Enoba Onuh
Thursday 12/25/2025 at 11:23PM EST
  • MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 18: A Walmart sign is displayed outside a Supercenter on November 18, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Walmart is set to report its third-quarter results on Tuesday, Nov. 19th. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
    MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 18: A Walmart sign is displayed outside a Supercenter on November 18, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Walmart is set to report its third-quarter results on Tuesday, Nov. 19th. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

    New Year’s Day is just a few days away, and Walmart will be open on the major holiday to serve customers who intend to shop at the last minute. As with previous years, the retail chain will be open at regular hours. The superstore was closed on Christmas Day 2025 and open the day prior at reduced hours.

    It’ll reopen on Boxing Day at 6 am and will be open on New Year’s Eve at regular store hours, which are 6am to 11 pm from Sunday to Monday. It is essential to check Walmart’s store locator to find out the opening hours for the store closest to you. 

    More details on New Year’s Day 2026 store hours for major retailers 

    • Kroger: Most Kroger stores will be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but check the store closest to you for specific opening hours.
    • Publix: Publix Stores will be open New Year’s Eve until 9 p.m., and many locations will close on New Year’s Day at 7 p.m
    • Costco: It is open New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on New Year’s Day.
    • Sam’s Club: On New Year’s Eve, stores will open at 8 a.m. for Plus members and 9 a.m. for Club members, closing at 8 p.m. for everyone. All Sam’s Club stores will be closed on New Year’s Day.
    • Trader Joe’s: Stores will close early on New Year’s Eve at 5 p.m. and remain closed on New Year’s Day.
    • Target: Stores are typically open for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but check the retailer’s “find a store” page for local hours.
    • Dillard’s: On New Year's Day, they'll open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Note that store hours may differ according to locality. Please enter your city, state, or Zip code on their website to find specific store hours.

      Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles. 

     

     

    TOPICS: Walmart


More Walmart on Primetimer: