Megan Thee Stallion surprises Love Island: Beyond the Villa cast at Miami Fashion Week with boyfriend Klay Thompson reveal

Megan Thee Stallion (Image via Getty)

Love Island: Beyond the Villa Episode 7 aired on August 21, 2025. The episode was titled “Yatchty-atchty-atchty.”

It featured a group outing for the islanders after they received a special invitation. Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion invited the Season 6 cast to attend the May 2025 fashion show for her Hot Girl Swim line at Miami Fashion Week.

This appearance marked another crossover moment between the music star and the reality dating series, following her earlier role in hosting the “Build-A-Bombshell” challenge during Season 7 of Love Island USA.

The episode also highlighted Megan Thee Stallion’s personal connection to the show. She shared that she regularly watched Season 6 at home.

During her cameo, she revealed that she watched it with her boyfriend, NBA player Klay Thompson. She said,

“I was sitting with my boyfriend watching the show. At first he was like, ‘I ain’t watching that s**t.’ And then he’ll be in the room, like, ‘OK, so. That’s Liv, why she acting like that?’”

The episode closed with previews for the next installment, as the Beyond the Villa finale is set for August 28, 2025, and the Love Island Season 7 reunion special scheduled for August 25, 2025.

Megan Thee Stallion’s cameo in Love Island: Beyond the villa and fashion week appearance

Episode 7 followed the islanders JaNa Craig, Liv Walker, Kaylor Martin, Kendall Washington, Connor Newsum, Aaron Evans, and Kenny Rodriguez as they traveled to Miami for the Hot Girl Swim fashion show.

Megan Thee Stallion invited them to sit front row at her showcase during Miami Fashion Week. She also closed the runway with a walk to introduce her new swimwear collection.

JaNa Craig said in a confessional,

“Baddest hottie I’ve ever seen in my life. She has this beautiful aura. She smells amazing, I smelled her. When she walked past me, I smelled a goddess.”

After the fashion show, Megan Thee Stallion joined the group to express her excitement. She told them,

“I adore everybody. This is amazing, I’m so glad y’all came to see me, because babe, y’all don’t know how I was screaming at my TV watching y’all all the motherf*****g time!”

Earlier in Season 7 of Love Island USA, Megan Thee Stallion appeared in Fiji to host the “Build-A-Bombshell” challenge, introducing new bombshells Andreina Santos and TJ Palma.

She also spent time inside the villa, including a makeup room chat and a photo booth shoot with host Ariana Madix.

Watching with Klay Thompson and reflections on the villa

In her conversation with the islanders, Megan Thee Stallion shared that she first became a regular viewer during Season 6. She explained that she watched alongside her boyfriend, NBA star Klay Thompson.

The couple went public with their relationship in July 2026. In her first interview about their romance, she told Page Six that Thompson became “the real Love Island fan” over time.

Megan Thee Stallion also reflected on her time inside the villa earlier in the season. During an exclusive clip aired on Love Island: Aftersun, she described her first impression of the set:

“I thought everything was gonna be giant and huge, and it is giant and huge, so it definitely lived up to my expectations.”

She added that interacting with the female cast members had been meaningful, explaining that the ladies had made her summer and that the overall experience had done the same.

“I know what it feels like for people to dehumanize you, and being in here with the ladies, I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, these are real bad b*****s. I feel like I wanna go out with them after this. I like them, I like everybody here.’”

The episode ended with promotion for upcoming events: the Love Island: Beyond the Villa finale on August 28 and the Love Island Season 7 reunion streaming on August 25.

Stay tuned for more updates.