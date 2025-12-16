General Hospital spoilers: Isaiah tempts Portia, Lulu explodes in anger, and Britt feels let down

Lulu Spencer (Image via Youtube / General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for the episode set to air on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, suggest strong feelings become the main focus in Port Charles as appealing chances appear again, hidden anger bursts out, and continuing dissatisfactions push several people toward tough choices that could change relationships forever.

As the dramatic events happen, Portia reaches a critical moment related to her future and her well-being, Lulu gets to a point of extreme stress where holding back is no longer possible, and Britt struggles because of increasing demands.

In another location, past competitions start again, cold arguments return, and Michael finds himself required to protect his honesty as claims that blame him threaten to grow out of control.

Isaiah tempts Portia with another option

Portia’s recent problem with her health has made her feel weak, and Isaiah has been completely steady in his worry about her health. After finding out about her pregnancy, he previously suggested she get away from stressful situations at his cabin, believing being far away would provide safety and quiet.

However, Curtis and Trina’s support for Portia to go back to her house made that plan more complex. On Wednesday, Isaiah brings up the idea of a pleasing offer again. Whether he pushes the cabin suggestion once more or offers a different choice, his actions make Portia strongly think again about what she actually requires right now.

The choice is not only about where she is located, but it is also about belief, personal limits, and how much power Isaiah should have in her life going forward.

Lulu trades restraint for rage

Lulu attempted to remain calm in the weeks before, even after handling Rocco’s difficulties and remaining worries connected to her relatives. But information about Valentin’s return to Port Charles, together with his status as someone avoiding the law, hits a very sensitive point she can no longer overlook.

The understanding that Valentin keeps a connection with Charlotte without seeing her directly pushes Lulu beyond her ability to control herself. Her anger is powered by worry, a fear that Charlotte’s connection with her father could take her away once more.

As Lulu finally lets out her rage, she may begin asking risky questions about why Valentin is truly in town and how serious his current circumstances are. Those answers could result in serious problems for many different families.

Britt faces another crushing disappointment

Britt’s life has been extremely difficult, and Wednesday finds her dealing with yet another upsetting experience. Stress has been increasing from every direction, especially following recent conversations that involved risky hopes and professional influence connected to her job as a doctor.

Whether her disappointment comes from promises that stopped, strained partnerships, or unresolved matters involving people from her earlier life, Britt is left wondering about who she can truly depend on. With Brad’s return bringing in another unexpected factor, Britt’s annoyance may soon change into taking action, possibly with unplanned bad results.

Carly and Nina’s icy run-in

Any chance of a long period of calm between Carly and Nina has clearly disappeared. When these two cross paths again, the tension is unmistakable. Their ongoing feud is fueled by unresolved resentment, especially with Nina convinced that Michael bears responsibility for circumstances threatening her daughter’s future.

Unsaid facts remain between them, including Carly’s complex connection with Valentin and Nina’s readiness to ask for help in secret. Their cold meeting acts as a warning that some conflicts in Port Charles never really end; they simply wait for the correct time to suddenly become intense again.

Michael is forced into defensive mode

Michael’s life continues to become more difficult as he is forced to protect himself against increasing claims that blame him. With stressful feelings related to Willow’s situation and multiple people doubting his intentions, Michael finds himself being watched closely from every single side.

Between demands from the police, unfriendliness from Nina, and possible disagreements with Drew or Chase, Michael must carefully select his statements and what he does. One incorrect action could cause the problems to worsen, leaving him struggling not only for his public image but for his future in general.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.