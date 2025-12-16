"That’s like being blessed by the Pope": Paul Rudd appreciates Ice Cube's approval in a hilarious way

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: Paul Rudd attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Anaconda" at The United Theater on Broadway on December 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Few moments in Hollywood carry more weight than earning approval from someone tied to an iconic original, and Paul Rudd recently made it clear just how meaningful that can be. While attending the Los Angeles premiere of the comedy film Anaconda, Rudd reflected on Ice Cube’s involvement in the film and joked that his support felt “like being blessed by the Pope.” The remark, delivered while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, instantly stood out for its humor and honesty.

Ice Cube’s cameo adds a sense of legitimacy to the project. His presence connects the reboot to its roots and reassures longtime fans. For Paul Rudd, that connection turned a fun project into something that felt officially welcomed into the Anaconda legacy.

Paul Rudd on Ice Cube’s approval and what It meant

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere, Paul Rudd didn’t hesitate to explain how much Ice Cube’s involvement meant to him. Rather than downplaying the moment, Rudd leaned into humor, comparing the experience to a ceremonial blessing:

“It means everything. That’s like being blessed by the Pope. You go over, you kiss the ring and he gives you a pat on the head and says, ‘Good job, son.’”

The comment summed up the spirit surrounding the new Anaconda. The cast and filmmakers are not treating the reboot as a serious reinvention. Instead, they are embracing the camp and nostalgia that made the original film memorable. Ice Cube’s appearance works as a symbolic stamp of approval, especially given his role in the 1997 movie alongside Jennifer Lopez and Jon Voight. He explained his decision to appear in the film during an interview with People:

“When they asked me to do it, when I knew the kind of movie they were doing, I jumped at it. I’m like, ‘This is something different. It’s cool. People probably get a kick out of me popping on the screen,’” he said.

For Paul Rudd, Ice Cube’s support confirmed that the film was striking the right tone. It showed that the movie understands why the original became a cult favorite and isn’t trying to distance itself from that reputation. The approval mattered less as validation and more as reassurance that the reboot was honoring the past while doing something new.

What is the Anaconda remake all about

The upcoming film Anaconda was directed by Tom Gormican and co-written by Kevin Etten. The film follows two childhood friends, Griff and Doug, played by Paul Rudd and Jack Black. The synopsis, as per Sony Pictures’ website, reads:

“Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd) have been best friends since they were kids, and have always dreamed of remaking their all-time favorite movie: the cinematic "classic" Anaconda. When a midlife crisis pushes them to finally go for it, they head deep into the Amazon to start filming. But things get real when an actual giant anaconda appears, turning their comically chaotic movie set into a deadly situation. The movie they’re dying to make? It might just get them killed......”

Their plan takes them to the Amazon rainforest, where a low-budget filmmaking dream quickly turns dangerous. A real giant snake enters the picture, and the line between their movie and reality collapses. The story leans heavily into absurdity while still delivering real stakes.

During the Los Angeles premiere, Jack Black spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about what drew him to the project. He credited both the script and his co-stars for sealing the deal.

“I loved the filmmaker’s previous movie,” Black said, referring to The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. “The fact that Paul Rudd was attached was like, ‘Oh dude, this is a slam dunk,’ and I told my agent, ‘Just say yes.’”

That enthusiasm carries through the entire cast. Alongside Rudd and Black, the film features Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, Selton Mello, and Ione Skye. Jennifer Lopez also makes a cameo as herself. The movie was filmed in Australia and faced real production hurdles, including severe storms that forced major changes to the final act.

For Paul Rudd, the project feels like a natural fit. He has experience with self-aware reboots and understands how to balance nostalgia with comedy. The new Anaconda is not trying to be subtle. It is leaning into its identity as a strange, fun, and intentionally over-the-top experience.

Anaconda will be released in theaters on December 25, 2025, in the United States.