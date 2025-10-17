The Braxtons star Tamar opens up about her tense relationship with sister Towanda

Tamar Braxton (image via Getty)

Tamar Braxton, star of The Braxtons, has recently opened up about her strained relationship with her sister Towanda Braxton, a subject that has taken center stage as Towanda’s wedding approaches in Tulum, Mexico.

Over time, the musician - also known from television - shared reflections on their evolving connection, specifically considering its challenges while appearing on reality shows.

The Braxtons: A tense sisterhood on display

On The Braxtons, the WeTV reality series spotlighting the Braxton family, much of the new season focuses on the strained dynamic between Tamar and Towanda.

This has sparked the arguments between the two sisters, and this has become an interesting plot of the show as they experience personal and professional issues.

In the most recent episodes and teasers for the show, Towanda is shown getting ready for her wedding while also dealing with unsolved family matters.

During one of the dinner scenes, the situation was at its climax when Tamar rose against her sisters, and there was a violent confrontation that came close to the point of fighting.

Tamar has said that she has minimal communication with Towanda and that they only communicate when they are filming.

The same revelation emphasizes the fact that their relationship is so far apart, even though they still share the same panel on The Braxtons.

Tensions eise ahead of Towanda’s wedding

As the family prepares for Towanda’s wedding, the lack of communication between her and Tamar has become a focal point on The Braxtons.

Tamar has been candid on camera, revealing that she hadn’t spoken to Towanda for more than a month when she received her invitation.

Tamar told Phil Thornton, a close friend and music executive, that she wasn't sure if she would go to the wedding because it fell on the weekend of her own birthday:

“When I received the box, I thought it was for a bridesmaid. She designated me as the maid of honor. Then I considered it might be an olive branch. Since our sister Traci’s passing, we are all attempting to mend our sisterhood, right? I sent her a video expressing my agreement. I never heard back from her. Next thing I know, I get an invitation to Tulum—not one from the planner, but a call from Towanda. I thought I was the maid of honor? The maid of honor collaborates closely with the bride, right? It felt like a setup to demonstrate how I wasn’t there for her.”​

Towanda, meanwhile, remains focused on celebrating her engagement with longtime partner Sean Hall.

When asked by PEOPLE how Traci would have reacted to her engagement, Towanda responded,

“She would have been equally excited and happy. She would have shed tears and hugged me, joining in the celebration of my engagement.”

Tamar's account of the conflict

Tamar has mentioned that she is offended and betrayed by some of the actions that she attributes to Towanda. In interviews, she alleged that her sister had caused one of the worst fallouts in the family.

Tamar has also admitted that repairing their relationship has been challenging because of the breakdown in communication and miscommunication that made their lives in the limelight worse.

Towanda has, however, also responded to rumors that their poor relationship has been driven by jealousy.

She refuted the fact that she is jealous of the popularity of Tamar in the world and stated that the suppositions were not proper and were wrong.

Towanda has at times described the actions of the Tamar as selfish but has not indicated that this has made the reconciliation more difficult.

The two sisters have clashed before. Their differences came out first in the previous seasons of Braxton Family Values, where emotional therapy sessions and camera fights disclosed the fractures in their otherwise strong bond.

Tamar later quit the show, citing differences in creativity and emotional burnout. The war conflicts of the past have become the setting of what is happening in The Braxtons.

Family fallout and appearances in public

The conflict between Tamar and Towanda has not been restricted to the show. The number of podcasts Tamar has made and her presence on social media have been a topic of conversation among the fans as well.

During an episode, Tamar talked to her niece, and family issues were brought up in the interview - an action that apparently infuriated some of the relatives further.

Towanda, in her turn, has also been featured in many interviews, complaining about the way family matters are depicted on TV.

She reported that she is resolute to create a boundary in concrete, which she needs to defend her peace and privacy, regardless of the cameras.

The Braxtons' season promotional videos feature both ladies head-on, confronting the rift, with Tamar crying and asking her sister what she wants, and Towanda setting boundaries.

Although they disagree, both of the sisters are optimistic that the family will reunite one day, at least on camera.

Stay tuned for more updates.