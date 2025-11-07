"It's been stressful": Trina opens up about her husband Von's health issues on The Braxtons season 2 episode 5

Towanda Braxton and Trina Braxton (Image via Getty)

The Braxtons Season 2 episode 5, titled “ The Queen and I,” aired on November 7, 2025.

The episode gave viewers a glimpse of Towanda’s joy during her bridal shower.

She is showered with gifts and is the center of attraction for all, but she also notices and addresses some underlying issues with her sister, Trina, during the show.

During the episode, Trina shares her concerns about her husband Von’s health with her sister Towanda and mother.

It came as a reminder of the familial support they have for each other during tough times.

In episode 5, Towanda confronts her sister by remarking that she seems present but not present, and why she is behaving that way.

To which Trina candidly admits:



“ Well, it’s been stressful.”



After being probed again by Towanda, she states that she is facing a lot because of Von’s high blood pressure and heart ailment.

The Braxtons season 2: Trina shares that Von was suffering from congestive heart failure







The episode saw Towanda sitting down with Trina and their mother, Miss E, where Towanda probes Trina about why she does not look present in the moment.

It looked as if she were there but thinking of something else.

Trina then reveals that she is stressed about her husband’s health issue and is currently suffering from high blood pressure.

She stated:



“Von has like super high blood pressure, he actually has congestive heart failure.”



Trina continues by saying that she actually knew about his health issues while they were celebrating Towanda’s bachelorette party in Tulum, Mexico.

And it was difficult for her as she was so far away from him at that time, and Von was in the hospital at that time.

She shared that she had no idea what was happening with him at the hospital.

Towanda, though shocked by the revelation, says that Trina should have shared her worries with her.

Trina goes on to explain that she was preparing for her wedding, and she didn’t want to bother her.

Trina then shares in her confessional video, stating:



“ Von’s health scare is still hard for me to talk about and sometimes I am afraid. All the emotions are still going to come up and I won’t be able to stop it and we know I am slightly a cry baby.”



Trina continues in the confessional, stating that their family has been hit by the issues time and again.

She says:



“ Our family has been hit over and over again with some really heavy stuff.”



Trina further shares that their sister Toni wants her and Towanda to come to Miami and is flying them to see her concert there.

She happily chimes:



“ Super excited and Toni is trying very hard to do something special for Towanda, you know as she missed her bachelorette party and bridal shower. I don’t know what Toni has plans besides her show in Miami but I really believe some positive sister bonding is necessary.”



Trina also reveals that she was in a really bad place during the bachelorette party in Tulum, Mexico, due to her husband’s health condition.

She also stressed that even her husband was not sharing anything with her, as he did not want to scare her.

Trina recounted to her mother and sister that she told him that it would be scarier for her to come back home, and she doesn’t have a husband.

She then assures them that she is trying to navigate this situation, as Von has high blood pressure, and she, too, has it because she is constantly worried about him.

She further says that she knows that she has to change certain things.

The conversation concludes on a lighter note with the sisters bantering with their mother, Miss E.

Stay tuned for more such updates.