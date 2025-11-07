What did Dwayne Johnson learn from his divorce from Dany Garcia? Hollywood icon opens up about depression and rediscovering his purpose

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 19: US actor Dwayne Johnson attends the "Black Adam" photocall at NH Collection Madrid Eurobuilding hotel on October 19, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/WireImage)

Dwayne Johnson revealed personal details about his divorce from his wife, Dany Garcia, in an appearance on the November 6, 2025, episode of the Awards Chatter podcast. The 53-year-old actor revealed that he struggled with depression as he navigated his divorce from Garcia:

"When you guys get married, as a few of you may know, you sign up for the long haul, but then it doesn’t always work out like that. And then it rocks you like it rocked me. And we had a baby, and what kind of father was I going to be?"

He added:

"At that time I was really going through it. That was another bout of depression."

Amidst the turmoil from the failure of his first marriage, Johnson learnt that he could build a better working and coparenting relationship with Garcia even though their romantic one had failed. The former couple found a positive outcome in coparenting and building their production company, Seven Bucks Productions.

"While marriage wasn’t in our cards, we did realize, ‘Well, wait a second, we’re building something pretty cool,'" the 53-year-old noted. "'Marriage may not be in our cards, but building business can be.' And that took time."

Dwayne Johnson reveals how he opted for only “happy roles” after his divorce from Dany Garcia

Dwayne Johnson married Lauren Hashian in 2019. They have two daughters, Jasmine and Tatiana. The actor revealed that immediately after his divorce from his first wife, he sought only happier roles in movies:

"I was trying to figure my stuff out, and that was the only thing that I really wanted to do artistically. Didn’t want anything that was going to challenge me to rip my guts out, I wanted stuff that has a happy ending, and so that’s what that was."

He added that, given his state of mind at the time, he could not handle serious roles and instead enjoyed himself.

"I loved making those movies," he said. "I also think I manifested those because I wasn’t ready for anything other than easy, light, family films that made me feel good."

