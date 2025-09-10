"I am your Chicken Man" - Dwayne Johnson explains why he underwent a massive weight-loss journey

Dwayne Johnson (Image via Getty)

Dwayne Johnson, who recently transformed his physique to play MMA fighter Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine, is set for another drastic change in his upcoming film Lizard Music. Reuniting with director Benny Safdie, Johnson will shed significant weight to portray a “whimsical, eccentric 70-something-year-old” character called Chicken Man.

The role marks a major acting shift for Johnson, showcasing his versatility and willingness to embrace challenging, unconventional characters. This project continues his collaboration with Safdie after their successful work on The Smashing Machine.



“Benny pitched me this after,” Johnson said during a career retrospective talk at the Toronto Film Festival on Monday, September 8, 2025, according to Variety. “And after about 45 minutes, this pitch ended and I said, ‘I am your Chicken Man.'”

While Johnson’s weight loss journey has been grabbing eyeballs, he continues to be a remarkably heavily built like his days on WWE as The Rock.



“I still have a long way to go,” he acknowledged. “I’m so excited to get a chance to hopefully transform again like I was able to do in Smashing Machine… (It means) eating less chicken.”

Dwayne Johnson pushed his boundaries for 'The Smashing Machine'

Earlier on September 1, 2025, The Rock shocked fans with his drastically leaner look at the Venice Film Festival. At the time, he had reportedly lost around 60 pounds for his role as MMA legend Mark Kerr in the biopic The Smashing Machine, bringing his weight down from 300 to 240 pounds. Johnson’s dedication to authentically portraying Kerr’s life and career has earned him the Oscar buzz.

The Smashing Machine explores the turbulent life of MMA legend Mark Kerr, both professionally and personally. Johnson underwent intense training and a strict diet, shedding significant weight to achieve a leaner, more agile physique.

His drastic transformation makes him almost unrecognizable in the film, reflecting his determination to capture Kerr’s struggles and triumphs inside and outside the ring. The movie highlights the emotional and physical battles Kerr faced throughout his career.

Also, While attending a press conference with the director, and his co-star Emily, in Venice, Dwayne shared, “I have, for a long time, wanted this. The three of us have talked for a very long time about, when you’re in Hollywood - as we all know, it had become about box office.”

He went on to vent his frustration for not getting boxed into stereotypical roles, stating:

“I just had this burning desire and voice that was saying, ‘What if there is more and what if I can?’ A lot of times, it’s harder for us - or at least for me - to know what you are capable of when you’ve been pigeonholed into something. Sometimes it takes people who you love and respect, like Emily and Benny, to say that you can.”

