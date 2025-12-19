Does Jason Kelce want to be home alone for the holidays? NFL dad jokes about family on New Heights podcast

Jason Kelce winks after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Retired NFL star Jason Kelce recently joked he would love to take a Home Alone-style break. On December 19, Travis and Jason Kelce, joined by Jason’s wife Kylie Kelce, released a bonus episode of the New Heights podcast, exploring everything they love about Home Alone.

While answering a fan’s question whether Jason Kecle ever wished for his family to disappear, he responded, “For sure!” his wife, Kylie's reaction to this was one of surprise, and she asked Jason if this was a wish he had while growing up or currently, to which he responded, “All of the above.”

The exchange was typical of the playful relationship that characterizes the Kelces as Jason and Kylie tackle life with daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finn.

Although the comment was made in jest by Jason, he did, however, go on to share a childhood story about how he once tried to run away from home, a failed attempt that ended with him at a stop sign when he realized he didn't have a plan.

Kylie joked that this was similar to Jason's spontaneous trips to Las Vegas, which only added to this family's self-deprecating humor.

After retiring from the NFL in early 2024, Jason has begun a new chapter of life with ESPN as a correspondent on Monday Night Countdown, and as much as he has enjoyed having more quality time spent with his family since retirement, he has also admitted that the time spent with his family has led to his home life feeling a bit “more chaotic."

In the November episode of New Heights, he mentioned that just because he has more time available at home doesn’t necessarily equate to being more present, as he still has work and obligations that are tugging him in multiple directions.

However, he did mention that little things like dropping off and picking up his daughters from school mean a lot to him.

Jason Kelce's family attends Chiefs game at arrowhead stadium

Kylie Kelce recently shared an interesting glimpse of family life on her podcast Not Gonna Lie, when she talked about a family trip to Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce play for the Chiefs.

This was the first time Kylie’s daughters had ever seen their uncle play at Arrowhead Stadium, and it was a very memorable experience for them, especially because they were surrounded by family and friends.

Fans captured Kylie in a private suite next to Taylor Swift, Travis' fiancée, during the December 14 game. Taylor was holding one of the Kelce girls while Kylie held baby Finn.

The presence of Jason and Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, also added to the sense of family being at the game.

Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce’s four daughters watched Travis Kelce play in Arrowhead Stadium with good company.🏈 https://t.co/Wu0BtRchS8 pic.twitter.com/kCEqDPPHiA — E! News (@enews) December 18, 2025

Although there was a lot of enthusiasm for this event, Kylie also observed that the younger girls were not as much into the sport itself as they were into what was going on around them.

Kylie said that most of the girls do not care about football unless they can be vocal, but on the other hand, Baby Finn was able to sleep through a lot of the cheering due to living in a home with lots of noise.

With all the podcast discussions, time spent going to games, and parenthood chaos in their lives, the Kelce family does a great job of helping us to see that being part of a family is not just about the big moments, but also about everything in between that makes family life enjoyable.