Jeremy Renner dismisses Yi Zhou's accusations as "totally inaccurate" after the filmmaker claims he sent her unsolicited explicit pictures and more

Jeremy Renner has responded to the allegations of Yi Zhou (Image via Getty)

Jeremy Renner has been trending after writer and director Yi Zhou alleged in a social media post that the actor shared his personal pictures with her. The latter also claimed that The Avengers star has previously displayed the same kind of behavior.

Renner has now responded to Zhou's claims. While speaking to Us Weekly on November 7, 2025, The Hurt Locker star’s representative dismissed the accusations and said:



“These allegations are totally inaccurate and untrue.”



Yi Zhou has been sharing multiple statements through her Instagram handle since Tuesday, November 4. In the initial post, the filmmaker began by stating that she had been hiding a truth for a long time, which had caused her to live in fear for the last few months.







The producer and multimedia artist stated that no one should face the same situation in the future and requested that everyone in the film industry stand with her. Yi Zhou referred to her documentary Chronicles of Disney, where Jeremy Renner was also featured, saying that it was “damaged” due to the S.W.A.T. star’s behavior.



“Mr. Renner first contacted me directly in June, sending personal and intimate photographs of himself, behavior that, according to public reports, he has exhibited before," Zhou said. "He convinced me of his sincerity, saying he had been single for a long time and open to a long-term relationship. I believed in him, in the power of love, and in the possibility of redemption.”



While the posts are trending everywhere, Yi has closed the comments section in all of them. She claimed in another post that, although she initially refused to believe everything she allegedly heard about Jeremy Renner from his fans, her opinion had changed over the last few weeks.

Yi Zhou opened up about the photos she received: Social media posts and other details explained







The Shanghai, China native wrote that her statements aim to reveal the hidden truth about the treatment faced by “women and Asian filmmakers,” as well as others active in the same field.

Yi Zhou made other allegations against Jeremy Renner in the posts. One of them featured her claiming that the Kill the Messenger star had signed an agreement with her company, Into The Sun Films. However, Renner was not involved in any promotional activities and has reportedly claimed through “fan accounts” that The Chronicles of Disney was created using AI. Zhou denied the claims.



“When I called him out privately about his past misconduct and asked him to behave properly, to respect me as a woman and as a filmmaker, he threatened to call immigration/ICE on me, an act that deeply shocked and frightened me,” Zhou said.



Yi wrote in another post that she has also witnessed certain reports where Jeremy Renner’s ex-wife made certain allegations. Zhou stated that she did not initially believe this, but managed to complete a few projects, including the documentary.

Yi Zhou expressed concern about other women who have been the victims of abuse, adding that the film industry never allows such incidents to be revealed in front of the public “for the sake of money.” She claimed that she received two pictures of Renner in June this year, followed by some other snaps that were “p*rnographic.” According to Zhou, she discovered that Renner had allegedly done the same with other women when introducing himself.



“After having calls and text discussions he allured me and sold me he s looking for a relation and of course seduced / flatted that he was a Hollywood star fantasizing and loving me so much I believed in him / the power of love and embarked on the most diffucult months + 2 Oscar running projects I kindly invited him to be part. Subsequently, i discovered to be destroyed by a set up smear fans campaign against me and our 2 projects”, Zhou wrote.



Yi has even claimed in a few of her posts that written records support her statements. Although Jeremy Renner has denied Zhou's claims, the latter has not responded as of this writing.