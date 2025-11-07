Who is Yi Zhou? Jeremy Renner allegations explored as ICE controversy erupts against Marvel star

Jeremy Renner attends the Mayor Of Kingstown special advanced screening event in NY on May 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Jeremy Renner, who is known for playing the Marvel character Hawkeye, is making headlines as filmmaker Yi Zhou accused him of alleged sexual misconduct.

Yi Zhou is a Chinese director, writer and producer. Her short films have premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival, along with solo exhibitions. She has also collaborated with renowned brands such as Chanel, Hennessy and Bobbi Brown.

According to multiple reports, Yi Zhou collaborated with the actor on the documentary Chronicles of Disney and the animated film Stardust Future. Chronicles of Disney was released in theaters on October 17, 2025. Meanwhile, Stardust Future is scheduled to release this month.

Y Zhou posted on Instagram on November 4, sharing her experience working with Jeremy Renner. She requested fellow filmmakers, Academy voters, Hollywood peers, executives, and the women in the industry to go through her statement.

Zhou shared that in June 2025, the actor contacted her after seeing her work, allegedly sent her "personal and intimate photographs," and said that he wanted to be in a long-term relationship. Afterward, they started dating.

She stated that he signed the agreement papers with her Italian production company and allowed them to use his likeness, image, archival material and social-media content for their two projects. However, after the release of the Chronicles of Disney last month, Renner allegedly refused to promote it.

Zhou also claimed that the Marvel star reportedly used fan accounts to spread the rumor that the documentary was created with AI, and that he had not participated in it.

The filmmaker said that when she contacted him and told him about his "past misconduct" and asked him to respect her, Jeremy Renner allegedly threatened to call ICE on her.

She also claimed to be a victim of domestic violence, saying that she initially did not believe Jeremy Renner's ex-wife's allegations. However, after allegedly experiencing similar things, she "managed to endure" due to her team and friends at Disney.

Yi Zhou claimed Jeremy Renner reportedly screamed at her for two hours

The 37-year-old gave an interview to The Daily Mail on November 6, in which she shared that she had a meeting with the actor at his home to discuss their project.

Zhou claimed that Jeremy Renner supposedly kept drinking and screamed at her for two hours, while she locked herself in the bathroom. She gave pictures of Renner, which she took the day of the alleged incident, to the news outlet. The images show the Hawkeye actor sitting beside a bottle of wine, seemingly looking intoxicated.

The filmmaker also shared screenshots of her conversation with her friend, alerting them about the matter. She also claimed that during their film's Oscar campaign, she asked Renner to address the hate she was receiving from fans over their relationship.

The texts show that Jeremy Renner claimed that he could not do anything about it, as he did not know those people.

After the article's release, Zhou uploaded pictures of the actor and screenshots of their texts to prove to netizens that their relationship was real and she did not use AI to fake it.

In her latest Instagram post, Yi has claimed that a woman came forward, alleging that Jeremy Renner was dating her while he was in a relationship with the filmmaker.

As of the time of writing, Jeremy Renner has not released any statement regarding the misconduct allegations. However, the Chinese filmmaker has claimed that the actor has reportedly used fake accounts and trolls to create a "smear campaign" against her.

Zhou has hinted in her new Instagram post that she would give another interview to the Daily Mail with the anonymous woman. Stay tuned for more updates.