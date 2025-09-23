Could Jeremy Renner return for ‘Hawkeye’ season 2 despite Marvel offering him half his salary?

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 09: Jeremy Renner attends the "We Live in Time" gala screening at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 on December 09, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

Jeremy Renner, star of the Hawkeye Disney+ series, says he is “happy” to reprise his role in a second season, Popverse reported on September 19, 2025.

“I’ll always dance with Marvel. I’ll always dance with them for sure when appropriate, when it’s rocking. I’m happy to do season two of Hawkeye. I love that character. I think there’s so much for us to do."



The actor’s enthusiasm for the role comes after he revealed in an interview on the High Performance podcast in May 2025, that he had been offered half his salary for the first season. He stated then that he rejected the offer:

“I’m like, ‘It’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount."

Renner wondered at the time whether it was his near-fatal accident at his Lake Tahoe home in 2023 that caused the studio to offer him significantly less:

‘Did you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over?’

The 54-year-old actor was involved in an accident on New Year’s Day 2023 and reportedly broke more than 35 bones.

He had to endure a grueling rehabilitation journey and couldn’t walk unassisted for several months.

“I have to get my body in shape to be able to sling arrows again”: Jeremy Renner on his new Hawkeye role

At the Florida Supercon, Renner sounded enthusiastic about making a second season of the well-received Hawkeye. He added that it was great to explore more about the character, and it had always been his dream to have more roles playing Clint Barton, the superhero with a bow and arrow.

Renner has to get in shape for the role, and the Oscar nominee reported that he is “doing good”:

“I always wanted to do more of that stuff, and there’s the incident that happened, and I have to get my body in shape to be able to sling arrows again and dive around and do all that stuff, but I’ll get there. I’m doing good.”

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on April 23, 2025, the Avengers actor recalled his 2023 accident and the pain he went through. He had been trying to prevent his 15,000-pound snowcat plow from crashing into his nephew when he was injured in the process.

He credited his 12-year-old daughter Ava with motivating him to get better.

