Gold Rush star Parker Schnabel's salary, net worth and other details explored

"Over the past years Parker’s mining adventures have taken him all over the world -- from the historic Chilkoot Trail of the Klondike Gold Rush to Guyana and Papua New Guinea."

He is best known for featuring on one of the long-running reality shows, Gold Rush, which officially describes him as:

He started gold mining at the age of five on his grandpa John's Big Nugget Mine in Haines, Alaska. He began operating heavy machinery before he was even tall enough to reach the pedals.

Gold Rush star Parker Schnabel is an American gold miner and reality television personality with an estimated net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

At just 18, Parker made the bold decision to leave his home and head to the Klondike, where he leased mining ground from the famous gold miner Tony Beets. He eventually mined gold worth $13 million by the age of 24, proving himself to be a prodigy in the industry.

More details about the Gold Rush star Parker Schnabel

Parker Schnabel rose to fame as one of the central figures on the Discovery Channel’s hit reality series Gold Rush Alaska, which premiered in 2010 and had aired over 330 episodes across 13 seasons by 2023.

The show followed Parker’s evolution from a determined teenager into one of the most successful young miners. Parker took over the Big Nugget Mine after his grandfather, John Schnabel, decided to step up in season 2 of Gold Rush.

He then appeared in the first season of Gold Rush as a mentor, offering guidance and advice to the young miner at the Porcupine Creek claim.

During seasons 2 and 3, Parker focused on uncovering new gold at Big Nugget, but once the mine’s virgin ground was fully worked, he knew it was time to move on. Therefore, Parker started his own operations in the Yukon, leaving behind his family’s Big Nugget Mine.

He struck an impressive 1029 ounces of gold in the first year of his operation, proving himself to be a successful miner.

Apart from Gold Rush, he went on to appear in Gold Rush: The Dirt from 2012 to 2016 and started his own spin-off, Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail in 2017, which streams his adventures exploring new gold-rich territories around the world.

Parker Schnabel was born on July 22, 1994, in Haines, Alaska, to Roger and Nancy Schnabel, and has one brother, Payson. Growing up around mining, he played varsity basketball but had always had his eyes set on a career in the mining industry.

After graduation, he took over the daily operations of his grandfather's mines, demonstrating his leadership by managing a crew of miners significantly older than himself. He then decided to invest his college fund in starting his own mining operation in the Yukon.

He once dated an Australian veterinary nurse, Ashley Youle, who appeared alongside him on Gold Rush and worked with his crew in the Klondike.

The two were together for about two years before Parker confirmed their breakup in December 2018. Rumors surfaced the following year that he was seeing Sheena Cowell, an assistant producer on the show.

Outside of work, Parker has invested in luxuries, including his dream home in Alaska, which is a modern mansion reportedly worth over $950,000.

Parker and his friends once made the 8000-mile journey to the vast terrains of Australia, which is home to record-sized nuggets and the largest untapped gold reserves in the world, one of the adventures that launched him as one of the youngest and most successful miners in the Gold Rush series.

