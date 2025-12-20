Parker pushes Sulphur to the brink for one massive payoff in Gold Rush season 16

Rick Ness, Parker Schnabel and Tony Beets (Image via Getty)

Gold Rush aired season 16, episode 7 on December 19, 2025, and followed multiple crews working under permit limits, mechanical pressure, and production targets across the Yukon.

The episode centered on Parker Schnabel’s effort to keep gold totals rising while pushing Sulphur Creek to its allowed limit before the water license expired. Six weeks into the season, Parker reported that his operation had passed 2,000 ounces, keeping his long-term plan on schedule.

At Sulphur Creek, Parker evaluated whether the remaining ground was worth extending the cut. At Dominion Creek, production continued at a steady pace to support overall totals.

Elsewhere, Rick Ness dealt with weak gold returns at Lightning Creek after losing access to his more productive ground earlier in the season. Tony Beets continued mining with consistent output, while his son Mike worked independently at Paradise Hill with limited support.

Throughout the episode, the focus remained on moving pay dirt, keeping wash plants running, and meeting deadlines set by permits and seasonal timing. Gold weighs, repairs, and planning conversations showed how each crew adjusted their approach as conditions changed.

Sulphur Creek expansion and Parker’s production plan in Gold Rush

At Sulphur Creek, Parker decided to expand the active cut after a pan revealed visible gold. The discovery suggested that the pay streak continued beyond the original boundary.

Foreman Mitch Blaschke was already working against a deadline, with less than three weeks left on the water license. He summarized the situation by saying,

“We’re pushing this project all the way to its absolute limit.”

The plan required stripping additional ground, hauling more pay, and sluicing everything before reclamation had to begin.

The crew focused on keeping material moving to the Roxan wash plant while managing aging equipment. Progress slowed when a loader lost power and struggled to climb the ramp.

With the plant unable to keep up, operations were shut down to avoid falling further behind. A mechanic identified failed parking brake seals that had contaminated the transmission with hydraulic oil. Repairs took several hours, stopping production during that time. Once the seals were replaced and fluids refilled, the loader returned to service and the plant restarted.

By the end of the week, the extended cut produced strong results. Mitch’s single wash plant delivered more than 400 ounces. Combined with output from Dominion Creek, Parker’s operation totaled 827 ounces for the week.

During the weigh-in, Parker focused on confirming numbers and planning next steps rather than discussing future targets.

Rick Ness, water licenses, and shifting priorities in the Gold Rush

Rick Ness continued working at Lightning Creek after early results failed to meet expectations. The diamond cut produced just over seven ounces, forcing a change in direction. Rick explained the outcome by saying,

“There’s no way we can make money off of that.”

He shifted operations to a new boulder cut farther up the valley, where exposed bedrock and large rocks suggested heavier material.

While hauling began, the main excavator lost hydraulic pressure when a damaged hose failed, stopping production. A mechanic replaced the hose, restoring function and allowing hauling to resume.

The boulder cut produced just over 22 ounces, an improvement but still below the level needed to stabilize the operation. As Rick weighed his options, he received confirmation that his water license for Lower Duncan had been reinstated. He informed the crew by saying,

“We got a water license on Lower Duncan.”

The approval allowed him to return to Vegas Valley, where an existing pay pile remained untouched. However, Rick still owed 100 ounces to the Lightning Creek landowner and could not abandon the site immediately.

Rick discussed balancing continued work at Lightning Creek with preparing equipment for the move back to Lower Duncan. He acknowledged the pressure of meeting financial obligations while planning for higher returns elsewhere.

The episode ended with Rick continuing to mine where gold was available, while preparing for a transition that could reshape the rest of his season.



Stay tuned for more updates.