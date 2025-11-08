How did Gold Rush star Jesse Goins die? Details explored

Jesse Goins (Image Via Instagram/@goldrushtv)

Jesse Goins' death shocked Gold Rush fans, as the miner died unexpectedly while filming in 2020.

Goins also appeared on Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine, which is the spinoff that followed Dave Turin and his crew in search of gold in little mining towns within the United States.

Jesse, a freelance gold room operator, died while on duty at Box Creek in Colorado.

He was 60 years old and had already begun filming Season 3 by then.

His death will always be one of the most tragic events related to the show.

Jesse was found unconscious by a member of the crew within the mining area on August 18, 2020.

He was taken to a hospital that was nearby, but the doctors could not save him.

Jesse later had a heart attack, which was reported by the team that Dave Turin led.

The following day, Turin wrote a lengthy message on Facebook, stating that Jesse was a man he loved and respected.

He was a key member of the team, as his job was to clean gold and track the amount that the team had already worked on.

Fans, fellow miners and The Discovery Channel also commemorated his death with tributes on the internet.

The Gold Rush enters Season 16 this year.

Jesse Goins’ life, work on the Gold Rush and what happened after his death







Jesse Goins became part of Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine in 2019.

He soon became an established figure due to his hospitality and dedication to his work.

He was honest, tolerant and trusted by Dave Turin.

Jesse used to spend most of his time in the gold room, where refurbished gold is washed, weighed and stored.

A large number of the fans loved the way he was so concentrated and humble in front of the camera.

He never tried to stand out.

He just worked and provided help to the team.

Jesse got married to his wife, Rhenda, at the time of his death.

He was also a father and grandfather, as quoted on a GoFundMe page created in his honor and shared on his family's page.

The fundraiser clarified that he had died spontaneously and that his family required taking care since it was making arrangements and commuting to retrieve his holdings in Colorado.

Fans and friends contributed to the page, leaving comments about how much they enjoyed seeing him in the show.

Some of them claimed that they knew him due to the warmth that he brought to the screen.

Dave Turin said that the entire crew was affected by Jesse's loss.

He said he was somebody who worked hard daily and contributed towards keeping the team going during long and tedious hours.

The Discovery Channel referred to him as a favored family member of the Gold Rush family.

Over the years, there have been cases of cast members dying in Gold Rush, although the death of Jesse is prominent, given that this occurred during shooting.

With the prime show reviving this November, enthusiasts still remember him and the part he played in the spinoff.

Stay tuned for more updates.