The Braxtons Season 2: Miss E rushed to hospital for emergency heart stent surgery after test reveals blockage

The Braxtons (Image Via Getty)

Episode 3 of the reality show The Braxtons aired on October 24, 2025.



The episode is titled Unbreak My Heart.

During the episode, the crew shared that they were busy setting up for Toni’s arrival before the business meeting scene when the showrunner received a call from Toni that she needed to make arrangements to fly to Atlanta right away.

The crew are seen talking among themselves discussing that Toni has called and said that she is not going to be here today and there is something going on with Miss E in Atlanta and they have to reschedule the scene for some other time.

Miss E is then shown in an emergency room at a hospital where her family members are telling her to breathe and not to be scared.

The Braxtons season 2: Miss E rushed to the hospital after receiving a test that showed blockage in her heart







It is revealed in episode 3 of The Braxtons that the matriarch, Miss E, has received a test in the morning that showed a blockage in her heart.

She was rushed to the hospital for an emergency surgery to receive a stent.

Tamar spoke about the incident and shared that the night before their mother was supposed to get this test, Logan came to him at 1 in the morning and shared that she should pray for Miss E as she is having heart surgery tomorrow.

She was surprised and informed everyone.

Tony was coming from L.A, so the rest of the children Towanda and Trina went to the hospital in the morning to check on things.

Trina was also scared and angry at her mother and exclaimed:



“Why do people hide their medical issues from their family? Like No! Public service announcement, tell your family what’s going on with your health.”



Miss E wakes up in the hospital and asks where she is, and her kids reply, "At the hospital”.

They then explained to her that she had come for a test in the hospital and while she was getting the test, the doctors put dye in her heart to assess any blockage.

She was diagnosed with heart blockage and was in the hospital for observation.

Miss E then hilariously asks:



“Who got the food? That’s all I want to know.”



Further in The Braxtons, Trina then goes on to say that she is relieved to see her mother doing well. She then went on to explain why the situation is so stressful. She said:



“The last time my mom had a stent put in her heart, she had a stroke. So, it's very nervousing and I have no idea what to expect.”



The family then shares a light moment at the hospital when they read out the hospital menu to Miss E and she just stares and asks why everyone is here.

After rest answers that everyone is here because she is famous. She asks:







“How am I famous?”



The family then informs her that she has famous daughters and has a popular reality show which is being shot at the moment. She asks, “Do I look good?”

Later in the episode 3 of The Braxtons, Toni meets her mother and asks about her health.

She was assured by her mother that she is going good despite the blockage.

The sisters Toni, Trina and Tamar sit down with their mother and talk about the experience.

Miss E then says:



“ My kids worry about me and I know this.There is nothing new but everybody is always in my business. I don’t mind them knowing certain things but they need to know everything? Look, I believe in always reserving something for yourself. That way you stay in control of you.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.