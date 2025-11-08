Selling Sunset's Mary Bonnet sparks breakup rumors between Emma Hernan and Blake Davis

Emma Hernan (Image via Getty)

The Selling Sunset season 9 reunion was full of drama, but the fireworks refuse to die even after the season has ended.

After witnessing back and forth between Chrishell and Emma over the latter’s boyfriend, co-star Mary Bonnet may have revealed something interesting.

Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause had a major falling out with each other, mainly due to Emma’s real estate heir boyfriend, Blake Davis.

Now, Mary has revealed that Emma might have broken up with Davis.

Selling Sunset star Mary Bonnet revealed that Emma and Blake are “not together”







Mary Bonnet appeared on SiriusXM Page Six Radio on November 7, 2025, where she discussed Emma’s love life.

The topic was one of the major highlights of the Selling Sunset reunion episode.

Mary candidly remarked that she is not worried about Emma, as she and Blake have called it quits.

She stated (via US Weekly):



“ I’m not worried. I’m not worried for Emma. They are not together right now. Not that I know of.”



As reported by Cosmopolitan, fans are a bit skeptical about her claims, as Emma has posted a TikTok with her riding on her boyfriend Blake’s jet ski three days ago.

However, Blake has made his Instagram account private, which could further fuel the breakup rumors.

When Mary was pressed more about the details of the breakup, she did not elaborate much, but she addressed the issue regarding Blake using racial slurs by stating:



“I’ll let Emma talk for herself, but there’s a lot more to that story. And Emma has the best heart.”



Hernan’s relationship with Blake was one of the major highlights of this season of Selling Sunsets.

Chrishell Stause made it clear that she was not quite happy with the relationship, and they broke up on the show.

However, the duo reunited after the filming ended.

Before the season 9 premiere, Chrishell accused Blake of using racial slurs and mocking pronouns on social media.

She even shared a story on Instagram on November 6 regarding the controversy, accusing Hernan of choosing to be in the relationship.

As reported by US Weekly on November 6, Chrishell stated on her Instagram story:



“ The posts I shared from Emma’s bf: HE SHARED ALL OF THIS PUBLICLY. Plus SO many more than I shared inciting hate speech towards the LGBTQ community along with proudly telling myself and Chelsea [Lazkani] he feels entitled to using the N word.”



She then accused Emma, saying it was hurtful, as Hernan does not mind the hate speech, and she just felt bad when Stause drew attention to his page, where he was saying all these things.

Hernan talked about the controversy with US Weekly, where she defended her boyfriend:



“He did not say that pronouns were dumb. He would never say that. He accidentally said ‘wife’ [about Chrishell’s partner, G Flip]. When he said ‘wife,’ I told him and I explained it, and it was the first time he was learning about it and he was trying to be good. It rubbed Chrishell the wrong way, and she’s protective of G and she’s an amazing person, so I don’t blame her for that. But he didn’t mean anything by it. He did not say pronouns are dumb or [were] stupid. I was right there.”



Strause expressed her frustration during the Season 9 reunion episode, stating that the main reason for her frustration was that she did not receive any accountability from Hernan.

She stated during the episode:



“I tried as hard as I could to be there as a friend for you. Every single action I ever made was out of care and love for you. I just want you to be happy and be cared for by somebody and know how to treat you. I am happy to step back."







Stay tuned for more such updates.